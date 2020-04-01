Montaigne to represent Australia at rescheduled Eurovision Song Contest

Art-pop singer Montaigne will represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest when it returns in 2021. The announcement came today (April 2), and follows the cancellation of Eurovision 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was set to go ahead in May.

Montaigne was chosen to represent the country after winning Eurovision – Australia Decides with her song ‘Don’t Break Me’, where the Sydney native had been up against Casey Donovan, Vanessa Amorosi and Mitch Tambo for the coveted spot.

After the cancellation of Eurovision 2020 was announced on March 18 (the first cancellation in the competition’s 64-year history) the singer weighed in on the decision through a thread of Twitter posts saying it was “the most responsible and ethical decision”.

In a press statement, Montaigne said of her invitation to the Eurovision 2021 event, “I’m so happy to receive this good news during such times. At home, we’ve started this ritual of cracking open a fortune cookie daily and reading our fortunes to each other and I got one that read, ‘You will be sharing great news with all the people you love.’ I’m so glad it came true!”

As per Eurovision rules, Montaigne will not be allowed to compete next year with the same song.

Creative Director of Eurovision – Australia Decides Paul Clarke weighed in saying, “It’s great to know for certain that Australia will be able to cheer for Montaigne at Eurovision 2021, and we’re excited to be working with her on a new song and staging.”

SBS, who will air the competition in Australia, is “currently exploring alternative Eurovision programming for 2020 to help unite and entertain audiences during these challenging times and will provide more information soon.”