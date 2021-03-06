Montana Kennedy shares eclectic debut single ‘eggshells’

Toowoomba singer-songwriter Montana Kennedy has released her debut single, ‘eggshells’.

The track, produced by Harry Fox, examines toxic relationships in its lyrics, setting this theme against an eclectic sonic base.

Per a press release, Kennedy has drawn on pop and folk/country influences in crafting her debut track.

Advertisement

Listen to it below:

“This is my very first time putting myself out there in such a huge way and being vulnerable to everyone feels really empowering,” Kennedy said in a press release.

“’eggshells’ is a song about something lots of people go through and I am really excited and kind nervous to put everything out there and share my music with everyone”.

“I have poured my heart into this song (and the ones yet to come hehe), and worked so hard alongside my incredible producer HARRY FOX to get it done!!” Kennedy wrote on social media last month.

“I can’t wait for this to reach your ears & I hope you love it too!!”.⠀

Advertisement

In celebration of her single’s release, Kennedy will be playing a hometown show at Toowoomba’s George Banks on March 26.

Kennedy’s press teases that the release of ‘eggshells’ is the first taste of a “huge project” that the singer-songwriter plans to share in 2021.