‘Monty Python’ actor and Rutles musician Neil Innes has died

Neil Innes, the Monty Python actor and Rutles musician, has died at the age of 75.

The news was confirmed by his agent, who said it was unexpected and that Innes had not been ill.

“We have lost a beautiful, kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all,” his family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Born in Danbury, Essex, on December 9, 1944, Innes was married to wife Yvonne, who he met while studying at Goldsmiths College in London in the 1960s. The couple had three sons – Miles, Luke and Barney – and three grandchildren.

The family statement added: “His wife Yvonne and their three sons, Miles, Luke and Barney, and three grandchildren Max, Issy and Zac, give thanks for his life, for his music and for the joy he gave us all.”

Best known for his work with Monty Python, Innes appeared in both Life of Brian and Monty Python and The Holy Grail – the latter of which he wrote songs for.

He also performed and penned sketches for the group’s final TV series after the temporary departure of John Cleese, and toured with them in the UK and Canada.

He was one of only two non-Pythons to be credited as a writer on the series, alongside Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy author Douglas Adams.

Advertisement

Innes also appeared in Terry Gilliam’s Jabberwocky before joining Eric Idle on the sketch show Rutland Weekend Television, which spawned Beatles spoof band The Rutles where Innes played the character of Ron Nasty, who was based on John Lennon.

Before forming the parody band, Innes was a member of The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band, who are scheduled to play a farewell gig at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire in May next year.

Innes is also credited as a co-writer on Oasis‘ ‘Whatever’, after the opening line and main referain of the song borrowed the melody of Innes’ ‘How Sweet To Be An Idiot’, which he wrote in 1973 and performed at some of Monty Python’s live shows. It was also used as the theme song for Charlamagne Tha God and Andrew Schulz’s podcast The Brilliant Idiots.

Tributes has begun to pour in for Innes since the news of his death.

Monty Python actor Michael Palin shared a heartfelt message. “Just heard the shocking news that Neil Innes has died,” he began. “Neil was one of the best. A terrifically accomplished musician, writer and performer who could make people laugh, cry and dance, all at the same time. He had an eye and ear for the surreal and a gentleness at the heart of all his work which made him the most delightful of companions.

“Neil accompanied the Pythons on our live tours, and try as hard as we could, it was Neil’s sublime performance “How Sweet To Be An Idiot’ that always brought the house down.

“Neil was the best friend you could wish for and one of the most naturally gifted entertainers I’ve ever met.”

Just heard the shocking news that Neil Innes has died. Neil was one of the best. A terrifically accomplished musician,… Posted by Michael Palin on Monday, December 30, 2019

The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band shared a photo Innes and the band reunited a few weeks ago for a “victory dinner.”

“The Bonzos were reunited one last time only a few weeks ago for a victory dinner,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Yvonne and the family at this sad time. RIP to the Urban Spaceman himself, the great Neil Innes xxxx”

The Bonzos were reunited one last time only a few weeks ago for a victory dinner. Our thoughts and prayers are with Yvonne and the family at this sad time. RIP to the Urban Spaceman himself, the great Neil Innes xxxx pic.twitter.com/zWKmCh4qSW — The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (@BonzoDogBanned) December 30, 2019

Writer/director Edgar Wright wrote: “If it’s true that the great Neil Innes had sadly passed away, please let me raise a glass to the man. Forever a fan of The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band. Allow me to share a favourite clip of them in action (with a bonkers Innes guitar solo too). RIP Neil.”

If it's true that the great Neil Innes had sadly passed away, please let me raise a glass to the man. Forever a fan of The Bonzo Dog Doo Dah Band. Allow me to share a favourite clip of them in action (with a bonkers Innes guitar solo too). RIP Neil. https://t.co/wojCBk7GPY — edgarwright (@edgarwright) December 30, 2019

Comedian Sanjeev Bhaskar said: “Tragic news of @NeilInnes passing. Supremely gifted songwriter and comedian. Always acerbically funny and tremendous company. Here, sharing the stage at a @python celebration. Was glad to have met him many times. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. #RIPNeilInnes”

“V sad to hear Neil Innes, the brilliant comedian, musician, and Rutle, has died. Humming this today, having had it stuck in my head for approximately 40 years,” said Charlie Brooker, who posted his message with a link to The Rutles song ‘Cheese and Onions’.

Ian McMillan added: “#RIPNeilInnes A man who built songs from a scaffolding of nonsense around strong walls of melody and heart.”

Tragic news of @NeilInnes passing. Supremely gifted songwriter and comedian. Always acerbically funny and tremendous company. Here, sharing the stage at a @python celebration. Was glad to have met him many times. Deepest condolences to his friends and family. #RIPNeilInnes pic.twitter.com/zy4oqcolO1 — Sanjeev Bhaskar (@TVSanjeev) December 30, 2019

V sad to hear Neil Innes, the brilliant comedian, musician, and Rutle, has died. Humming this today, having had it stuck in my head for approximately 40 years: https://t.co/tLQKs75WTS — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) December 30, 2019

#RIPNeilInnes A man who built songs from a scaffolding of nonsense around strong walls of melody and heart. — Ian McMillan (@IMcMillan) December 30, 2019

See more tributes below:

"I've suffered for my music and now it's your turn" RIP Neil Innes https://t.co/o4WUn6FUej — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) December 30, 2019

Neil Innes has gone. As a Python-obsessed teen I saw him at Darlington Arts Centre & missed my bus home to catch his brilliance. I used to record ‘The Innes Book of Records’ on C-60s & marvel at his talent. I still hum ‘I like Cezanne, says Anne’. Sweet dreams, sweet idiot. — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) December 30, 2019

The writer, musician and comedian Neil Innes has died at the age of 75, his family has confirmed #RIPNeilInnes pic.twitter.com/RNH8RdSfNO — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) December 30, 2019

Neil Innes was given the task of parodying the Beatles, and accidentally created a body of music that was every bit as good. If you haven’t yet treated yourself to the Rutles, today, the day we lost Neil Innes, is a great day to start. https://t.co/n0xYF8i1a5 — Jay Foreman (@jayforeman) December 30, 2019

We are devastated to learn about Neil Innes. He played The Cavern just this year and was booked to play Beatleweek 2020, we have been in regular contact with him so this is a real shock A friend of The Cavern for over 30 years, he will be forever remembered, and missed. pic.twitter.com/aoJTsBeCx2 — Cavern Club (@cavernliverpool) December 30, 2019

Fairwell Neil Innes. One of the nicest people I’ve ever met and a towering talent. pic.twitter.com/JJ2vZUtkKO — Diane Morgan (@missdianemorgan) December 30, 2019

Incredibly sad to hear that Neil Innes has gone. The Innes Book Of Records was one of the most beautiful, innovative and funny shows I've ever seen. The Rutles' songs, of course, beyond perfection. What a talent and what a horrible loss. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) December 30, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Neil Innes. Shared studios and stages with him over the years and he was always brilliant, kind and creative, particularly so on ⁦@EricIdle⁩ ‘s ‘Rutland Weekend Television’. We’ve lost a good one #RIP https://t.co/q9xSpS6kCq — Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) December 30, 2019