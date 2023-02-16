Moody Beaches share new single ‘Counting Reasons’, detail ‘Acid Ocean’ album

Moody Beaches have formally detailed their debut album, ‘Acid Ocean’, alongside the release of new single ‘Counting Reasons’.

The new track is described as “a candid portrait of self-doubt and criticism, narrowing in on our often-destructive internal dialogue”, with the band themselves saying of its themes in a press release: “We exist in a culture that is preoccupied with self-help, navel gazing, and accountability, and this song takes on that sentiment. Tinged with disappointment and regret, there is no forgiveness when the harshest critic is yourself.”

Have a look at the accompanying music video for ‘Counting Reasons’, directed by Wild Rose, below:

‘Counting Reasons’ comes as our second preview of ‘Acid Ocean’, following the release of lead single ‘Crowded World’ last September. When that track debuted, frontwoman Anna Lienhop explained that it’s about “a moment when it felt like my external and internal world was collapsing in on itself”.

‘Acid Ocean’ – the follow-up to Moody Beaches’ 2018 EP ‘Weird Friends’ – will be released on April 21 via Poison City Records. See the cover art and tracklisting for the album below, then find pre-orders for the record here.

1. ‘Where Do We Go?’

2. ‘Used By’

3. ‘I Don’t Belong’

4. ‘Golden Days’

5. ‘The Suburbs’

6. ‘Counting Reasons’

7. ‘Crowded World’

8. ‘Only Us’

9. ‘Not Today’

10. ‘Work’