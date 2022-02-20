Moog launches new docu-series tracing early days of electronic music

Moog has launched a new docu-series that focusses on the pioneers of electronic music.

The first in the series, called GIANTS, explores Herb Deutsch, an electronic composer who co-invented the Moog modular synth system.

The first video, which you can watch below, looks at the earliest days of the Moog factory and the musical legacy of the synths that Deutsch helped to invent.

Moog said of the episode: “We are thrilled to release the first instalment of GIANTS, focusing on the legendary Herb Deutsch, in honour of his 90th birthday today!”

It continues: “The composer, music educator, and friend and collaborator of Bob Moog journeys back in time to talk about some of music history’s most prolific moments and expand on ‘the perfect definition’ of what music is and can be: sound organised in time.”

Speaking about the series as a whole, Moog added: “This new documentary series, filmed and produced by Moog employee-owners, is about honouring and preserving the legacy of these artists and sharing their untold stories with the world.”

“The artists in this series have left an indelible impact on electronic music history and culture, and their contributions have pushed the artform and industry forward,” Moog continued.

“They are the ‘giants’ whose shoulders we stand on—the pioneers who propelled synthesisers and analog instruments into the mainstream many years ago.”

“Join trailblazers like Moog synthesiser co-inventor Herb Deutsch, early modular synthesiser adopter Bernie Krause, modular synthesis legend Suzanne Ciani, and Mute Records founder Daniel Miller as they describe their passions, inspirations, origin stories, and never-before-heard revelations.

“Through spoken interviews, original music, and archival footage, these artists share their perspectives around how electronic music has evolved and provide context for their place in that story.”

New episodes of the docu-series will be released every four to six weeks on Moog Music’s YouTube channel.

You can read more about the new series here.