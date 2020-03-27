Moonbase releases two new singles, ‘Spins’ and ‘Big Bags’

Sydney-based producer Moonbase has released his first new music of 2020.

The electronica/hip-hop artist has shared two new songs today (March 27), which are both collaborative efforts with American rappers.

‘Spins’ features Baltimore MC Ghostie, while ‘Big Bags’ teams Moonbase up with Atlanta’s QUE. and Reese LAFLARE.

Advertisement

Stream both tracks below:

According to a press statement, Moonbase – real name Nicholas Luke – created both songs “as a challenge” to his creative process.

“I wrote ‘Spins’ and ‘Big Bags’ using a pretty restricted palette – drawing inspiration from producers such as Brodinski and Kenny Beats,” he said.

‘Spins’ and ‘Big Bags’ follow on from the producer’s incredibly prolific 2019. Within eight months, Moonbase released three EPs: ‘Avalanche’ in May, ‘Commander I’ in August and ‘Heathen’ in December.

The EPs featured collaborations with artists such as Chester Watson, Maxsta, OneFour producer i.amsolo and UK grime artist Eyez – the latter of whom was featured on the single ‘Everyday Raver’.

Advertisement

Luke began releasing music for the Moonbase project in 2013, with the single ‘Ekisaitobaiku’ being released in March of that year.

Until 2017, the project was known as Moonbase Commander. The moniker was shorted to simply Moonbase, however, to avoid confusion with the video game of the same name.

Outside of Moonbase, Luke has been working on his own label, Trench, as well as producing music for Australian singer Doolie.