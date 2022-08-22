Moonbyul and Solar to form MAMAMOO’s first official subunit

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul and Solar will soon be joining forces as the girl group’s first-ever subunit.

On August 22, MyDaily reported that the MAMAMOO duo will debut as a subunit at the end of the month. Their agency RBW Entertainment soon responded via XSportsNews, confirming that Moonbyul and Solar were indeed preparing to release an album as a duo.

However, it is unclear if the act will be launching by the end of August as initially reported, as RBW also noted that “the exact release date and details of the new album will be announced soon”.

While the members of MAMAMOO have previously teamed up in duos for past concerts and fan events, the upcoming release will mark the first time the group have officially launched a subunit. It will also be the members’ first non-solo release since MAMAMOO’s compilation album ‘I Say MAMAMOO: The Best’ in August 2021.

The quartet – comprising Moonbyul, Solar, Wheein and Hwasa – have primarily focused on their solo endeavours since Wheein left RBW Entertainment in mid-2021.

However, the agency announced back in June that the girl group were planning to release a new studio album and hold a concert sometime in the second half of 2022 to commemorate their eighth year together.

“One thing I can say for sure is I’m very excited and we’ll be able to do a concert with the members too,” youngest member Hwasa told NME in an interview during her recent appearance at HallyuPopFest London 2022.