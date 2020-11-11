Moonlight director Barry Jenkins has remixed Wilco‘s ‘Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’ – listen below.

The filmmaker reworked the 2001 album, now dubbed ‘Yankee Purple Foxtrot’, in collaboration with The Chopstars to tie in with Joe Biden’s projected election victory over Donald Trump at the weekend.

Jenkins shared the remix on Twitter on Monday (November 9), writing: “NOBODY asked for this BUT… in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX… @candlestickem, @OGRONC and me present YANKEE PURPLE FOXTROT.

“Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well.”

NOBODY asked for this BUT… in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX… @candlestickem, @OGRONC and me present YANKEE PURPLE FOXTROT ☂️ Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well 👌🏿https://t.co/Ez5YWkJcu3 — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) November 9, 2020

A number of remix collections have been released by Jenkins and The Chopstars over the years, including a 2017 reworking of ‘Veckatimest’ and ‘Painted Ruins’ by Grizzly Bear, and a “chopped” version of the Moonlight score the same year, titled ‘Purple Moonlight’.

Last year, Jenkins and co. remixed the score for his latest film If Beale Street Could Talk, now titled ‘If Beale Street Was Chopped’.

Barry Jenkins will next be working on a live-action Lion King prequel film for Disney, reportedly set to tell Mufasa’s origin story.

“Helping my sister raise two young boys during the ’90s, I grew up with these characters,” Jenkins had said at the time.

“Having the opportunity to work with Disney on expanding this magnificent tale of friendship, love and legacy while furthering my work chronicling the lives and souls of folk within the African diaspora is a dream come true.”

The filmmaker has also just completed for Amazon Prime Video a limited series adaptation of The Underground Railroad, set for release soon.