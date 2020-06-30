More Queensland live music venues expected to reopen from Friday

Queensland has confirmed parts of its third stage of easing restrictions, including greater capacity for venues, will come into effect later this week.

In a press conference today, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state government will implement elements from the third phase of its COVID-19 roadmap from midday on Friday (July 3), one week earlier than expected.

The state’s third phase of easing restrictions means concert venues, theatres and auditoriums can reopen at 50 per cent of their maximum operating capacity or with one person per four square metres, whichever is greater. Currently, these businesses are capped at 20 patrons at any time.

In addition to nightclubs, these businesses will all require a COVID Safe Plan in order to reopen.

Museums, art galleries and libraries can all reopen with no limits on capacity, provided the four square metre rule is in place.

A week later from July 10, Queensland will reopen its borders to all Australian states and territories except Victoria, which is currently experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases and is implementing postcode-based lockdowns. Any person who has been in Victoria within 14 days prior to entering Queensland will be required to self-isolate in a hotel room for two weeks at their own expense.

“Our global economy has been hit hard by COVID-19, but Queensland’s strong health response means we can kick-start our economy more quickly. We know there’s a long road ahead. That’s why we’re focused on Queensland’s plan for economic recovery,” Palaszczuk said on Twitter.

“We cannot risk the hard work of Queenslanders and put our plan for economic recovery at risk.”

The news from Queensland follows Western Australia entering stage four of its COVID-19 roadmap last Saturday (June 27). Concert halls, live music venues, bars, pubs and nightclubs are now permitted to host unseated performances, and major stadiums, including RAC Arena and Optus Stadium, are allowed to host events of up to 50 per cent their capacity. From July 18, the WA Government will tentatively remove all gathering restrictions, paving the way for major live music events to proceed, such as the recently announced WA Unlocked.