More than 100 coronavirus cases linked to controversial Smash Mouth gig

More than 100 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in an outbreak that has been linked to a controversial Smash Mouth gig earlier this month.

The band sparked outrage after performing to a large crowd of fans who were not wearing masks at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

At one point, lead singer Steve Harwell told the crowd: “Fuck that Covid shit. Now we’re all here together tonight.”

As The Independent reports, a spokesperson for the North Dakota Department of Health has subsequently told the Associated Press that 17 cases directly linked to the rally had been identified in the state. At least another 103 linked cases have been identified in the surrounding states.

The South Dakota Health Department also confirmed that 40 coronavirus cases linked to the rally have been diagnosed, including three cases out of state.

Other acts including ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd were also set to play the show, but later withdrew.

The band’s manager Robert Hayes previously stressed that the event had a “very strict social distancing and mask policy in place for all workers”.

He said: “We spent endless hours advancing this event to make sure that it was pulled off as safely as possible and we are very happy with the outcome.”

Earlier this week, the band revealed that they have been swamped with hate mail following the controversial show.

Posting on Instagram, they shared a photo of a handwritten note with the words “selfish” and “fuckers” visible and a broken CD.

Other bands who performed at the event include Kenny Wayne Shepard, Buckcherry and Trapt – though they appear to have received significant less backlash.