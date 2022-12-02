Morgan Wallen announces 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour

American country singer Morgan Wallen has announced shows in Australia and New Zealand as part of his One Night At a Time world tour in 2023.

Wallen will kick off the run with a show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on March 15. He’ll play two Australian arena shows; at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on March 21, and at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on March 24. As previously announced, Wallen will also headline Queensland country music festival CMC Rocks on March 19, sharing the bill with Zac Brown Band, Kip Moore and others.

On support duties for all shows will be a trio of American country singers – HARDY, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman – all of whom will also perform at the sold-out CMC Rocks. Tickets for the newly-announced shows will go on sale next Friday (December 9), with a Frontier Members pre-sale kicking off a day earlier. Find tickets for New Zealand here and Australia here.

The upcoming tour will mark the controversial Wallen’s first Australian shows since footage emerged of him shouting a racial slur in February 2021. Wallen issued a public apology at the time.

As a result of the incident, Wallen was temporarily dropped from radio stations and playlists, and suspended from his label, Big Loud Records. Wallen was also banned from attending that year’s CMA and Billboard Music Awards ceremonies, but was invited to perform at the following year’s Billboard Awards, a move criticised as “tone deaf” by some.

Despite criticism and professional consequences, Wallen saw a surge in sales of his album ‘Dangerous’ after the footage emerged, breaking Billboard chart records and returning to country radio four months after being banned. He also spent much of 2022 touring North America, playing 50 shows across eight months.

Morgan Wallen’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Wednesday 15 – Auckland, Spark Arena

Tuesday 21 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 24 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena