Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band and Kip Moore lead line-up for CMC Rocks QLD 2023

CMC Rocks QLD has shared the line-up for its 2023 edition, headlined by Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band and Kip Moore.

The country music festival will take place at ​​Willowbank in Ipswich between March 15 and 19, and among the line-up’s 20 international acts are Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Corey Kent and Bailey Zimmerman.

On the Australian front, CMC Rocks QLD will welcome local artists Travis Collins, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Blake O’Connor, alongside bands Darlinghurst, The Wolfe Brothers and The Buckleys. Speaking of the 2023 bill — which also includes Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny — in a press statement, CMC Rocks QLD director Jeremy Dylan said “it’s one of the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had.”

“We can’t wait for all these incredible artists to hear the best crowd in Australia singing their songs back to them in six months,” Dylan said. Tickets for the festival will be available next Thursday (October 20) here.

Wallen’s headlining slot at CMC Rocks QLD comes amid the singer’s gradual reentry into the public eye, after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur in February 2021. In the wake of the incident, Wallen was dropped by his label Big Loud Records, temporarily banned from airplay on major radio networks, and denied attendance to 2021’s Country Music Awards.

In the months since, however, Wallen has returned to country radio stations, and this year won the ACM Awards for Album of the Year. Elsewhere, he performed a much-criticised set at the Billboard Music Awards in May of this year.

CMC Rocks QLD’s 2023 edition will come just months after its 2022 run, which wrapped up in late-September. That iteration was headlined by the likes of Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, Morgan Evans and Jimmie Allen.