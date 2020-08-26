Morrison Government unveils $49million package to support Indigenous visual arts

The Morrison Government has today revealed a $49million package to support Australia’s Indigenous visual arts sector.

The funding is part of the Indigenous Visual Arts Industry Support (IVAIS) program, which will support 54 Indigenous visual art organisations including art centres, art fairs, regional hubs and service organisations.

In a press statement released today (August 26), Fletcher outlined three projects that would be funded under the $49million package.

Firstly, $70,000 will be allocated over 2020-2021 for First Hand Solutions Aboriginal Corporation to contribute to Sydney’s National Indigenous Art Fair next year. Attendees can purchase artwork directly from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists belonging to remote communities.

Secondly, $550,000 will be distributed over five years to support the Artists in the Black and Licensing the Right Way projects created by the Arts Law Centre of Australia. The programs aim to improve licensing outcomes for Indigenous artists and to “build best practice within the Indigenous visual arts industry across Australia”.

Lastly, $240,000 will be dispensed over three years to Numburindi Arts to provide services to visual artists based in the Numbulwar community located in South-East Arnhem Land on the Gulf of Carpentaria in the Northern Territory.

Federal Arts Minister Paul Fletcher said annual IVAIS funding supports around 8,000 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists and 500 Indigenous arts workers.

“Indigenous-owned art centres are at the heart of Australia’s internationally renowned Indigenous visual arts movement and are an important contributor to local economies,” Fletcher said.

“The IVAIS funding will create new opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the country and provide funding certainty to organisations that support their work.

“This funding is part of the Government’s long-standing support for Australia’s world-class Indigenous visual arts sector. I’m pleased that the organisations supported through today’s announcement continue to facilitate and promote ethical conduct in the Indigenous visual arts sector.”

The package follows Fletcher’s announcement in June involving the first recipients of its $2million Indigenous Contemporary Music Program.

Fletcher said the total amount will be split up over four years, with the first $500,000 package to be divvied up this year.

Of the annual amount, $100,000 will be made available to APRA AMCOS’ Sustainability Fund for Indigenous artists affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.