Morrissey kicked off his European tour in Leeds on Friday night (March 6), playing new songs and airing rare Smiths favourites – watch footage of the gig below.

The gig, at the First Direct Arena, started a four-date tour that will finish up at London’s Wembley Arena at the end of the week.

During the gig, Morrissey gave live debuts to new songs ‘Jim Jim Falls’, ‘Once I Saw the River Clean’ and recent single ‘Love Is on Its Way Out’, all taken from his upcoming solo album ‘I Am Not A Dog On A Chain’, due out next week (March 20).

See footage of all three live debuts below.

Also given a surprise outing at the show was ‘At Amber’, a solo track from 1988’s ‘Viva Hate’ LP, played live for only the second time ever, the first performance being back in 2002.

The gig also played host to the first performances of rare Smiths songs in years. Morrissey played ‘The Boy With The Thorn In His Side’ live for the first time since 2013, and ‘Half A Person’ was shared for the first time in two decades.

The tour will continue in Cologne at the Palladium tonight (March 9) with further gigs following in Paris (11th) and at London’s Wembley Arena (14th).

Morrissey played:

You’ll Be Gone (Elvis Presley cover)

I Wish You Lonely

The Boy With The Thorn In His Side (The Smiths cover)

Jim Jim Falls (live debut)

At Amber

Morning Starship (Jobriath cover)

Lady Willpower (Gary Puckett & the Union Gap cover)

That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore (The Smiths cover)

Once I Saw The River Clean (live debut)

If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look At Me

Munich Air Disaster 1958

World Peace Is None Of Your Business

Seasick, Yet Still Docked

I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris

Home Is A Question Mark

Love Is On Its Way Out (live debut)

Back On The Chain Gang

Never Again Will I Be A Twin

I’ve Changed My Plea To Guilty

Some Say (I Got Devil) (Melanie cover)

Jack The Ripper

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up On The Stage

Half A Person (The Smiths cover)

Irish Blood, English Heart