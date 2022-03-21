Morrissey announces ‘Viva Moz Vegas’ residency

Morrissey has announced Viva Moz Vegas, a five-date residency taking place at Las Vegas’ Colosseum at Caesars Palace – get tickets here.

According to a press release, Viva Moz Vegas “will serve as an intimate, invigorating dive into Morrissey’s expansive career from his early days to the new album”.

“As an artist who is always trying new things, and never wanting to repeat himself, this could be fans’ only chance to experience the provocative combination of Morrissey in Las Vegas. These shows are not to be missed,” it continued.

Elsewhere, a poster promises Morrissey will be singing “the songs that made you cry and the songs that saved your life.”

🎰 VIVA MOZ VEGAS 🎰 Morrissey (@officialmoz) announces five new dates for his not-to-be-missed, sure-to-be-life-changing residency @CaesarsPalace from July 1st thru 9th! 🎟️ On sale Fri, March 25th at 10am PT:https://t.co/Fh8q30DqVC pic.twitter.com/GkI7PScXqi — The Colosseum (@ColosseumatCP) March 21, 2022

The Las Vegas residency kicks off July 1 and runs until July 9. Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10am PT and can be purchased here.

Morrissey will play:

JULY 2022

01 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

02 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

06 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

08 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

09 – The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas

Earlier this year, he issued a statement asking his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to stop mentioning him when giving interviews.

“Would you please, instead, discuss your own career, your own unstoppable solo achievements and your own music? If you can, would you please just leave me out of it,” he wrote before going on to say “we haven’t known each other for 35 years – which is many lifetimes ago. When we met you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that.”

In response, Marr took to Twitter and directly addressed Morrissey, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”