Morrissey departs label as Miley Cyrus asks to be taken off ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’

Morrissey has departed his latest label and said Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of his upcoming album, ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

The singer was most recently signed to Capitol Records – who were set to put out the album, which will be the follow-up to 2020’s ‘I Am A Dog On A Chain’, next year.

However, in a post on Morrissey’s official website yesterday (December 23), it was announced that he had “voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management” and had also “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles).” The post was titled: “Roll on 2023.”

Although it is now unclear whether Capitol will still move forward with the release of ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, one of its star collaborators has also apparently requested to be removed from the record. Another post shared earlier today (December 24) read: “Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago.

“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’.”

Cyrus was one of a number of big names set to be a part of the album, including Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea, and Iggy Pop. It was produced by Andrew Watt (Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Justin Bieber).

Trouble between Morrissey and Capitol Records was hinted at in November when the singer’s site provided an update on the unreleased album. It was originally due for release in February 2023, but a post on the website explained: “‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ is no longer scheduled for a February release, as stated by this site. Its fate is exclusively in the hands of Capitol Records (Los Angeles).”

Morrissey has previously called the record “the best album of [his] life”, and several songs from it have been premiered during his gigs this year, including the Cyrus-featuring ‘I Am Veronica’.