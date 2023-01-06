Morrissey hits back at “cancel vultures” suggesting Miley Cyrus dropped off collab due to his political views

Morrissey has written a lengthy blog post denouncing the “cancel vultures” who believed Miley Cyrus asked to be taken off a song they had worked on together because of his political views.

Cyrus was originally set to appear on the song ‘I Am Veronica’ before apparently asking for her feature to be removed. Around the same time, Morrissey confirmed he had “voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records”, who were due to put out his upcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’.

Now, Morrissey has publicly refuted the idea that Cyrus no longer wanted to be associated with him because of opinions he has expressed in the past.

Advertisement

“Miley knew everything about me when she arrived to sing ‘I Am Veronica’ almost two years ago; she walked into the studio already singing the song. She volunteered. I did not ask her to get involved. Her professionalism was astounding, her vocals a joy to behold,” wrote Morrissey in the ‘When You Are The Quarry’ blog post.

“Every minute that I spent with Miley was loving and funny. She asked if she could be in the ‘Veronica’ video. I was very honored. She told me that Morrissey songs are on 24-hour rotation in her house, and she had frequently been photographed in Morrissey t-shirts. Miley came into my world; I did not venture towards hers. I was eternally thankful, and even now, I remain so.”

He then proceeded to explain that Miley asked to be removed due to “reasons unconnected to me, having had a major clash with a key figure in ‘the circle’. I cannot give any details about the private fight because it is private, after all,” he wrote.

He then took the opportunity to once again discuss cancel culture, and hit back at those who claimed Cyrus wanted to be removed from ‘I Am Veronica’ because of Morrissey’s political views.

“My friends are fully aware of a certain aim to put me out of circulation, which has inexplicably become relentless even though the entire point of Cancel Culture is to never again acknowledge whomever has been cancelled,” Morrissey explained.

Advertisement

“You cannot constantly vomit out the same regurgitated ‘he should not be listened to’ dirge year after year, because YOU are displaying an obsession that you urge others to avoid. I had secretly hoped that the glorious benefit of being cancelled would be that I could never again receive a bad review, because even to give me yet another oh-so-predictable bad review confirms that I am not, after all, cancelled.”

He went on to say that these so-called “Cancel Vultures” don’t answer questions and “aim only for the inspired elite of perceptive intelligence. He then accused the people who he feels are trying to cancel him of being “jealous” of him.

Morrissey also denied that he has far-right beliefs, instead describing himself as apolitical. He also said that he has never voted in an election or been involved in any political cause. “Although the Left changed and deserted me many years ago, I am most certainly not Far Right, and I have not ever met anyone who claims to be Far Right. My politics are straightforward: I recognise realities. Some realities horrify me, and some do not, but I accept that I was not created so that others might gratify me and delight me with all that they think and do – what a turgid life that would be.”

He continued: “I’ve been offended all of my life, and it has strengthened me, and I am glad. I wouldn’t have the journey any other way. Only by hearing the opinions of others can we form truly rational views, and therefore we must never accept a beehive society that refuses to reflect a variety of views.”

“I am therefore sorry to report to some of you that I am absolutely not Far Right,” he added.

Morrissey recently criticised diversity initiatives in the arts and entertainment world, arguing that “diversity means conformity – it’s a terrible word.”

Last year, Morrissey’s former bandmate Johnny Marr said that his ex-songwriting partner’s views had “cast a shadow over The Smiths” for him, even though they never fell out over politics while the band was active.