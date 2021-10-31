Morrissey shares two unheard demos on his website

Morrissey has shared two unheard demos on his official website – listen to ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’ and ‘If Saturday Ever Comes’ below.

Both tracks have been posted to Morrissey Central this week under the title of ‘lost demo’, with full lyrics shared for both songs.

On ‘Once Upon A Woman’s Body’, he sings: “Once upon a woman’s body, you went soft too soon and she said ‘that’s OK – I’ll find someone who… isn’t you'”.

Advertisement

‘If Saturday Ever Comes’, meanwhile, hears him reflect on death, singing: “There’s a passing bell tolling the knell and an urn awaiting your turn / There’s a boneyard stuffed to overflow rest assured!”

It’s not clear what era of Morrissey’s solo career the two new demos are taken from.

Listen to both songs, uploaded to YouTube by Morrissey’s nephew Sam Etsy Rayner, below:

Meanwhile, earlier this month Morrissey appeared to rank all of his solo and Smiths albums from best to worst on his website.

Advertisement

At the top of the list, which lists all of the singer’s 30 studio and live records, both solo and with the Manchester band, sits his 2014 solo LP ‘World Peace Is None Of Your Business’.

At Number Two is ‘Ringleader of the Tormentors’ from 2006, while in third is 2004’s ‘You Are The Quarry’.

The most highly ranked Smiths album in the list is 1984 compilation album ‘Louder Than Bombs’, with the band’s fourth and final studio album ‘Strangeways, Here We Come’ (1987) one place below.

Earlier this year, Morrissey shared details of a new studio album called ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, which he called “the best album of my life” upon its announcement.