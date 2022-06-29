Morrissey’s upcoming tour will feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions”

Further details have been shared for Morrissey‘s upcoming 2022 UK and Ireland tour, confirming the gigs will feature “no rules, regulations or restrictions”.

The soloist and former Smiths singer announced the tour earlier this month – more than two years on from his last UK live date at Wembley’s SSE Arena in London.

Following a Las Vegas residency to be held in July, the UK and Ireland tour will then take place in October and feature a London date at Brixton Academy.

Advertisement

In a new post on Morrissey’s official Instagram page, guidelines around the tour were set out. The post read: “The dates are fixed for September and October. No rules / regulations / restrictions will be in place for these concerts – everyone is welcome.”

See the post and the tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2022

Saturday 24 – Killarney INEC Arena

Wednesday 28 – Blackpool Opera House

Friday 30 – Doncaster Dome

OCTOBER 2022

Sunday 02 – Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Tuesday 04 – Manchester O2 Apollo

Wednesday 05 – 2022 Birmingham O2 Academy

Friday 07 – Stockton Globe

Sunday 09 – The London Palladium

Tuesday 11 – London O2 Academy Brixton

Friday 14 – Brighton Centre

In an interview last year, Morrissey labelled the pandemic as “Con-vid,” saying in an interview conducted by his nephew Sam Esty Rayner that the period had “brought the worst out in people.”

Advertisement

“We are deprived of seeing and hearing other people, and above all, you want to be with others who see and hear what you see and hear, because this is basic oxygen for the human soul. Take it away and people are dead,” he said.”

“Our present freedom is restricted to visiting supermarkets and buying sofas. The government act like Chinese emperors… ‘We will allow you to live as we do if you behave yourself’.”

After Rayner suggested that society in a COVID world was “the precise description of slavery,” Morrissey agreed: “Precisely.”

“And more people are now forced into poverty which is another form of slavery, as is tax and Council Tax and all the other ways in which we are pinned down and tracked,” he added.

Meanwhile, last month Morrissey played the first night of his 2022 US tour and debuted his new single ‘I Am Veronica’ as well as aired some rarely played solo and Smiths tracks.

Fans of the singer were eager for news on new music after it emerged that ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’, Morrissey’s album first since leaving his label deal with BMG, will be sold to the highest record label bidder.