News Music News

Moses Sumney shares soaring new experimental track, ‘Cut Me’

Part 1 of Sumney's album arrives on February 21

Elizabeth Aubrey
Moses Sumney
The first part of Moses Sumney's new album arrives soon. Credit: Getty

Moses Sumney has shared a new track from part one of his upcoming new album. You can listen to ‘Cut Me’ below.

The first part of Sumney’s album – ‘græ’ – will arrive on February 21 on Jagjaguwar Records and will include the previously released tracks, ‘Virile’, ‘Polly’ and ‘Conveyor.’

The second part of the album will follow on May 15. You can listen to new song ‘Cut Me’ below.

Advertisement

‘græ’ Track Listing
Part One
1. Insula
2. Cut Me
3. In Bloom
4. Virile
5. Conveyor
6. boxes
7. Gagarin
8. jill/jack
9. Colouour
10. also also also and and and
11. Neither/Nor
12. Polly

Part Two
13. Two Dogs
14. Bystanders
15. Me in 20 Years
16. Keeps Me Alive
17. Lucky Me
18. and so I come to isolation
19. Bless Me
20. before you go

The release of the song coincides with the announcement that Sumney will return to the Los Angeles’ Bootley Theater – the venue where he first began performing – for a residency later this month.

The residency will explore ideas behind his upcoming album, ‘græ’, and will examine “the spectrum of greyness in regard to colour, displacement, interstitial space, and marginal identity.”

Advertisement

The residency will run from February 13 until March 4 and will see Sumney performing one free gig each week on Wednesday evening.

You can buy tickets for the event here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

Rhian Daly -
The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
Read more
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

Stella Donnelly: “You have to stand up for people that don’t have a voice”

The punk poet on climate change, inequality in Australia and telling off racists in bookshops
The Big Read Rhian Daly -
Read more

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.