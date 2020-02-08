Moses Sumney shares soaring new experimental track, ‘Cut Me’

Moses Sumney has shared a new track from part one of his upcoming new album. You can listen to ‘Cut Me’ below.

The first part of Sumney’s album – ‘græ’ – will arrive on February 21 on Jagjaguwar Records and will include the previously released tracks, ‘Virile’, ‘Polly’ and ‘Conveyor.’

The second part of the album will follow on May 15. You can listen to new song ‘Cut Me’ below.

Advertisement

‘græ’ Track Listing

Part One

1. Insula

2. Cut Me

3. In Bloom

4. Virile

5. Conveyor

6. boxes

7. Gagarin

8. jill/jack

9. Colouour

10. also also also and and and

11. Neither/Nor

12. Polly

Part Two

13. Two Dogs

14. Bystanders

15. Me in 20 Years

16. Keeps Me Alive

17. Lucky Me

18. and so I come to isolation

19. Bless Me

20. before you go

The release of the song coincides with the announcement that Sumney will return to the Los Angeles’ Bootley Theater – the venue where he first began performing – for a residency later this month.

The residency will explore ideas behind his upcoming album, ‘græ’, and will examine “the spectrum of greyness in regard to colour, displacement, interstitial space, and marginal identity.”

Advertisement

The residency will run from February 13 until March 4 and will see Sumney performing one free gig each week on Wednesday evening.

You can buy tickets for the event here.