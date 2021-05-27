Moss crowned the winner of triple j Unearthed’s 2021 collab contest

Wadawurrung producer Moss has been crowned the champion of triple j Unearthed’s 2021 DIY Supergroup competition, beating out four other finalists with his track ‘Sabre Teeth’.

It was announced as the winning track yesterday (May 26) during triple j Breakfast with Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu.

Listen to ‘Sabre Teeth’ below.

Advertisement

triple j Unearthed Embedded Player

Announced last month, the second annual DIY Supergroup competition tasked up-and-coming Australian producers to create a track using newly recorded samples and stems from a broad catalogue of high-profile acts: Genesis Owusu, Touch Sensitive, Gang Of Youths, Vallis Alps, Lime Cordiale, Alison Wonderland and San Cisco.

Entrants were required to use a minimum of three artists’ samples in their track, which Moss took as challenge to usurp. ‘Sabre Teeth’ features lead vocals from Genesis Owusu, claps from Touch Sensitive, synths from San Cisco, an organ sample from Vallis Alps, and an arpeggio from Alison Wonderland.

“The Genesis Owusu vocal stem shares such a powerful message and as an Indigenous person and artist, I wanted to connect and tie in with that to help tell the story with some of my own heritage,” Moss – real name unknown, branding himself a “man of mystery” – told triple j.

Although the track is littered with the idiosyncrasies of the artists sampled, the focal point of ‘Sabre Tooth’ is its unique bass drop, channelling artists like Skrillex and Flume with warbling, electronically manipulated didgeridoo samples.

Also impressive is that Moss only spent 48 hours working on the track, all the while posting regular updates to his Instagram profile.

Advertisement

Taking to social media to celebrate his win, Moss posted a statement saying, “Words cannot describe how insane this is and with a song that means so much to me.”

Read his full Facebook post below.

Moss joins last year’s DIY Supergroup winner ROYBOY, who took out the top prize with his track ‘switchUP’.