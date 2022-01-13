Mossy collaborates with Purient on new single ‘Why Can’t You See?’

These New South Whales frontman Mossy is back with another solo offering, a glittering new ballad titled ‘Why Can’t You See?’, which sees him collaborate with electronic producer and vocalist Purient.

READ MORE: Here are 15 Australian artists releasing new music in 2022

The track – released today (January 13) – features both Mossy (real name Jamie Timony) and Purient in an accompanying official music video.

According to the artist in a press release, ‘Why Can’t You See?’ is about the limits of how a person can truly know their partner. “[Perhaps] you can never fully know someone or occupy their universe,” Mossy said. “‘Why Can’t You See?’ is a story about being in a relationship where there’s a constant veil, or even a secret, between you and one person is saying, ‘You don’t actually know me’.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the music video below:

‘Why Can’t You See?’ follows the release of singles ‘Unfazed’ and ‘Shade’, the latter marking his first new music in four years. The former received a remix by Melbourne artist Banoffee, while ‘Shade’ was given an overhaul by 17-year-old Hyperpop artist kmoe.

All tracks have been lifted from Mossy’s forthcoming debut album ‘N2KY’, short for ‘Nice To Know Ya’.

The album will be released on March 18 through I OH YOU, and feature production from The Rubens and Stella Donnelly collaborator Dean Tuza.