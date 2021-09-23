Mossy drops frenzied Kmoe remix of ‘Shade’

Sydney-based pop artist Mossy (aka Jamie Timony) has shared a hyperpop remix of his latest single, ‘Shade’, brought to life by 17-year-old Canadian producer Kmoe.

The original version of the track was released last month, marking a stark departure from Mossy’s indie-rock roots with a shimmery, atmospheric synth lead and sparse percussion. Kmoe’s remix takes the evolution even further, pitching up and distorting Mossy’s vocal, swapping the minimalist beat for sharp and propulsive 808s, and making the track’s focal point a colourful, glitch-inflected drop.

Have a listen to the Kmoe remix of ‘Shade’ below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Mossy praised Kmoe as “such a huge talent”, and said: “I’m so grateful he decided to work on the ‘Shade’ remix. It’s so unapologetically extra, and the chiptune and dubstep vibes are wild.”

Serving as the follow-up to Mossy’s eponymous 2016 EP, ‘Shade’ was released as the first single from his forthcoming debut album. The as-yet-untitled LP is expected to release sometime before the end of 2021, landing via I OH YOU.

Kmoe released his debut album, ‘An Internet Love Story’ last August. It came roughly seven years after the up-and-comer started producing original music, with his first suite of tracks released at age ten. Since his debut, Kmoe has earned acclaim from genre pioneers like 100 gecs and Cashmere Cat.