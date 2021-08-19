Mossy leaps into the world of electropop on first single in four years, ‘Shade’

Sydney-based pop artist Mossy (aka Jamie Timony) has shared his first new song in four years, a hypnotic electropop number titled ‘Shade’.

A departure from his indie-centric roots, the new track simmers along with a shimmery, atmospheric synth lead and sparse percussion. In a press release, Timony explained that its minimalist soundscape came out of frustration over where the track was heading in an earlier version.

“In the 11th hour … I realised that the song wasn’t doing what I knew it could,” he said, noting that he deleted everything but the vocal, rewrote the chords on a piano and approached the rest of the instrumental from a different perspective.

“When that was finished, I felt like I had cracked the code.”

‘Shade’ arrives alongside a music video co-directed by Timony and his brother Ben. Take a look at that below:

Today’s (August 19) press release describes ‘Shade’ thematically as “a euphoric offering about the trials of regaining one’s agency and the sense of omnipotence that accompanies the reclaiming of personal boundaries”.

Serving as the follow-up to his eponymous 2016 EP, ‘Shade’ comes as the first track to be shared from Mossy’s forthcoming debut album. The as-yet-untitled LP is expected to release sometime before the end of 2021, landing via I OH YOU.