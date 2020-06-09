Motez to launch the first instalment of United We Stream Australia

The United We Stream concert series will be making its way to Australia later this week with a string of live-streamed performances from local talent.

Launching on Thursday (June 11), the first instalment of the series will feature a set by Australian producer Motez, who will be debuting his latest EP, ‘Solitude’. The EP will be officially released the following day (June 12). Motez’s set will be performed from South Australia’s Fleurieu Peninsula and kicks off at 6pm AEST on Facebook and YouTube.

Similar to other livestream initiatives that have emerged during the coronavirus pandemic, the performance will be free to view, but audience members will be encouraged to donate to mental health charity Support Act.

The initiative has been spearheaded by the Electronic Music Conference and Sounds Australia. In a statement, EMC director Jane Slingo said the project is a way of bringing together the country’s performers, venues and businesses.

“The donations raised from United We Stream are vital to provide the required ongoing financial relief to individuals and businesses in this sector,” she said.

“Whilst many businesses are able to start trading again, for music venues and clubs in electronic music, it’s not economically viable for many to open their doors at significantly reduced capacity. United We Stream focuses on raising funds to help to protect these businesses.”

United We Stream has been launched in more than 45 cities across 15 countries since April. Since then, more than $800,000 (€500,000) in Europe and $700,000 (£400,000) in Manchester has been raised.