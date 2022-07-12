Mother Mother announce debut Australian and New Zealand tour for 2023

Canadian indie rockers Mother Mother have announced they will tour Australia and New Zealand for the first time next year in support of their latest album, 2021’s ‘Inside’.

The run will kick off in New Zealand with a show at the Tuning Fork in Auckland on February 15. The band will then head to Australia, playing shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale here this Friday (July 15) at 1pm local time.

“We feel so very lucky to be able to tour the world doing what we love,” Mother Mother frontman Ryan Guldemond commented in a statement. “We haven’t been to Australia and New Zealand yet as a band, so we are beyond excited to play for our fans there, who have been incredibly supportive and patient.”

Forming in 2005 as Mother, the band released a self-titled debut album the same year. They changed their name by adding the second ‘Mother’ in 2007, and reissued the album as ‘Touch Up’ via Canadian label Last Gang that year. The band has released seven studio albums since, including the aforementioned ‘Inside’ most recently.

In late 2020, the band experienced an unexpected surge in popularity when their songs – particularly ‘Hayloft’, ‘Arms Tonite’ and ‘Wrecking Ball’ from 2008’s ‘O My Heart’ – went viral on TikTok. The songs particularly resonated among gender non-conforming users of the video-sharing platform.

“It’s such a high honor and huge compliment whenever it’s suggested that our music might serve as an adequate soundtrack to a courageous journey of self-discovery that often rubs against societal norms,” Guldemond said during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020. “We’re huge cheerleaders for the outcasts and the other.”

Mother Mother’s 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 15 – Auckland, Tuning Fork

Friday 17 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 18 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Monday 20 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Wednesday 22 – Perth, Amplifier