Mötley Crüe announce touring retirement of guitarist Mick Mars

Mötley Crüe have announced that guitarist Mick Mars will no longer tour with the band, citing his degenerative disease as the reason.

The announcement came in the form of a statement to Variety, where the band confirmed that Mars will step down in a touring capacity – although, they noted, he will remain an official member of the group for both in-studio and legal purposes.

“Due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band,” the statement read. “Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

At the time of publishing, the band had not confirmed who will replace Mars as their touring guitarist. Mars played his final show with Mötley Crüe last month on September 9, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as part of their tour alongside Poison, Def Leppard and Joan Jett.

The tour saw drummer Tommy Lee only playing partial sets for its initial run due to breaking his ribs. Session drummer Tommy Clufetos subbed in for Lee until he was able to return full-time. Last week (October 20), the band announced that both they and Def Leppard would play stadiums in the UK and Ireland next May and July.

Mars, who has been part of every line-up of the band since their 1981 formation, was diagnosed with A.S. when he was 17 years old. He has spoken openly of his struggles with the disease, including in the band’s memoir The Dirt, and underwent successful hip surgery in 2004.