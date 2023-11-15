Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx issues statement after multiple stalker incidents

Nikki Sixx has issued a statement thanking a judge, his legal team and the authorities for the way they’ve dealt with his multiple stalker incidents.

The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist took to his official X/Twitter page to reveal that one of his stalkers was arrested after defying a restraining order against him and his family, as well as a second stalker, who is currently being investigated by the FBI following the multiple threats they made against Sixx and his family.

“Like many other public figures, myself and my family were harassed and threatened by a stalker. A deranged woman from Tennessee, who I have never met or seen before, targeted my wife and child with threats of death and bodily harm. This was not some internet troll but someone who was convinced that she was somehow connected to me,” began the musician’s statement.

It continued: “Her harassment went on for a long time and got progressively more scary, forcing me to go to court several times and obtain restraining orders. She violated the restraining orders multiple times. As a result, the court found the conduct serious enough to hold her in contempt of court and order that she be arrested. I want to thank the judge, the court staff and my legal team for protecting my family.”

Sixx went on to explain how a second stalker from a different part of the country began doing the same thing and has traveled to his house to threaten the lives of his family.

“It’s one thing to threaten my safety but when it comes to serious threats against my wife and children it just becomes beyond alarming. They do not deserve this,” he added. “Thank you to the FBI, law enforcement, the detectives and the legal and court system for treating these threats with the severity and urgency they require. I will go to any lengths to protect my family.”

