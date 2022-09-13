Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil reveals plans for 2024 tour and third Vegas residency

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has revealed that the band is planning a 2024 tour, and has intentions of completing a third residency at Las Vegas.

Neil – who last week (September 9) wrapped up this year’s stretch of the group’s Stadium Tour alongside bandmates Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx and Mick Mars – revealed the band’s future schedule in an interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I am kind of sad, because it’s been so much fun,” Neil said of The Stadium Tour’s completion, “[but] we’re far from being over. When we come back in ’24, we’re going to do it all over again.”

The Stadium Tour, which has thus far taken Mötley Crüe across the US and Canada from June through to September, will re-commence in February of next year. The band is expected to again enlist tourmates Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett for the 2023 run of shows, which will take place across Mexico, South America, Europe and more.

Nothing as big as this comes from any one person alone. Yes, you see us onstage and sometimes it seems as if it’s all… Posted by Motley Crue on Saturday, September 10, 2022

Earlier this year, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen revealed similar long-term intentions for the tour, telling Chile’s Radio Futuro that The Stadium Tour would run for “at least three years”.

“Definitely next summer is gonna be Europe, and then South America, Australia [and] Japan. Next year, hopefully at some point, we’ll be playing all of those markets,” Collen said (as per Noise 11). Sixx echoed similar intentions in August.

While Neil didn’t reveal specifics of the prospective 2024 tour, he did say that he intends for Mötley Crüe’s return to include a residency in Las Vegas. Should it come to fruition, the residency would mark Mötley Crüe’s third stint on the strip, having completed runs of Vegas shows at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2012 and 2013.

“We have definitely talked about doing [another Vegas residency], and everybody loves to do the residencies. So I say, ‘Yeah, we’re gonna do it.’ We just have to look at sometime in ‘24, to be back in Vegas, but we will be back,” Neil said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Neil confirmed that despite their plans to continue touring, a new Mötley Crüe album is not on the cards. “We are strictly a touring band,” he said “there are a lot of cool special effects [on the tour], and we’re just a cool band putting on a rock show.”

Mötley Crüe’s Stadium Tour, which began in June and marks their first tour since officially reuniting in 2018, has been rife with complications. In June, Lee left and later rejoined the tour after an injury left the drummer with broken ribs. Last month, a man attending the band’s tour date in Indianapolis was injured after falling from the upper level of the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Earlier this week, Lee revealed to crowds at one of the final Vegas shows that he’d joined OnlyFans. The drummer referenced the full-frontal nude photo he’d posted to Instagram last month, which he said came off the back of “a motherfucking bender.”