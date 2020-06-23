Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil says pet dog was “brutally murdered”

Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil has taken to social media to share how his five-year-old Yorkshire terrier, Cali, was “brutally murdered” at his front door by neighbouring pets.

Neil and celebrity makeup artist girlfriend Rain Hannah shared the news of their pet’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday June 21. “With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven. Her passing was tragic.”

The news was shared as part of a Father’s Day tribute from Hannah featuring images of Neil and Cali.

Neil has famously spared no expense when it comes to his pets, going so far as to purchase a private jet in 2010 to charter his two cocker spaniels between his homes in San Francisco and Las Vegas as he “won’t put them on the crate”.

As reported by Blabbermouth, Neil said to QMI Agency, “Those are the kids. I mean, just because of them I had to buy a jet.

“I bought a jet to get my dogs back and forth. I would have to charter planes for the dogs all the time and it was getting so expensive that I realized it was cheaper to buy a plane than to keep chartering it.”

Last year, Neil underwent hand surgery to treat Dupuytren’s Contracture, a condition often referred to as ‘Viking Disease’. Neil’s procedure took place shortly after Mötley Crüe announced they intended to break the terms of their cessation of touring agreement and reunite. The band have not performed together since December 31 2015.