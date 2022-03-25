Motor Ace release their first new single in 17 years, ‘Knock Knock’

Motor Ace are back with their first new single in a whopping 17 years, harking back to their classic rock roots of the early ’00s with ‘Knock Knock’.

According to a press release upon the single’s release today (March 25), ‘Knock Knock’ first started out way back in the early ’00s, its soundscape reminiscent of the Melbourne outfit’s 2001 debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’. Motor Ace in fact reunited with ‘Five Star Laundry’ producer Craig (Hothouse Studios) for this release.

Having been spurred on to pen new music by the success of their reunion tour in 2019, Motor Ace vocalist-guitarist Patrick Robertson said of their return: “Coming back after 15 years away and receiving such a huge reaction at our shows was really humbling. It was a lightning rod for a new creative venture with the band. We wanted to capture the spirit of ‘Five Star Laundry’, which in retrospect we all feel had an energy and simplicity that was never fully explored.

“The process of recording was extremely straight forward – no rehearsals. We wanted to capture the essence of band without overthinking every aspect of production – less talking, more playing. Sonically the track is up there with my favourite Motor Ace tunes yet.”

The band’s first music video in almost 20 years uses monochrome footage that blends live shots of Motor Ace performing, backstage, on the road and more, over the course of their 2019 Five Star Reunion Tour, a simple chorus the pillar in a classic Motor Ace rock riff, the track featuring guest vocals from Icehouse’s Paul Gildea.

Watch the official clip for ‘Knock Knock’ below:

Motor Ace are gearing up for their ‘Five Star Laundry’ anniversary tour this year – originally announced late last year – celebrating 20 years since its release.

They’ll kick off proceedings at home in Fremantle on June 10 at Freo Social before looping around the country for a further six shows that land them in Melbourne on Friday June 24 at 170 Russell. For the tour, Motor Ace will be bringing along fellow Melbourne noughties outfit Klinger at all shows except Perth.

Motor Ace originally formed in 1998, and parted ways shortly after the release of ‘Animal’ in 2005. The band announced their reunion in August of 2018 and have performed sporadically since, including a national tour in 2019 and a festival run with By The C in early 2021.

The 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Five Star Laundry’ was released last November.