Motor Ace to commemorate ‘Five Star Laundry’ with 20th anniversary tour

Melbourne rock band Motor Ace have announced plans for a national tour in June 2022, where they will belatedly commemorate the 20th anniversary of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

The album, which the band originally released in March of 2001, is also set to receive a reissue on limited-edition vinyl this coming November. The band will play the album in its entirety across a seven-date run, while also playing songs from their other two albums – 2002’s ‘Shoot This’ and 2005’s ‘Animal’.

Motor Ace have also shared the first instalment of a four-part interview series, in which they give a retrospective on the band itself as well as the making of ‘Five Star Laundry’.

Watch part one below:

In a press statement, lead vocalist Patch Robertson expressed gratitude for the album’s ongoing legacy in the 20 years since its release.

“‘Five Star Laundry’, when it’s said and done, is Motor Ace,” he said.

“[It] truly captures on record the all-in energy and the desperation of four guys trying to make a mark. It was our first record and we didn’t take it for granted; we knew it may be our one and only opportunity.”

Robertson went on to describe the band’s upcoming tour as “a privilege,” adding the band “can’t wait to finally reunite with you all after a hard couple of years.”

Motor Ace originally formed in 1998, and parted ways shortly after the release of ‘Animal’ in 2005. The band announced their reunion in August of 2018 and have performed sporadically since, including a national tour in 2019 and a festival run with By The C in early 2021.

The 20th anniversary reissue of ‘Five Star Laundry’ will be released physically and digitally on November 5, and is available to pre-order and pre-save now.

Motor Ace’s ‘Five Star Laundry’ 2022 tour dates are:

JUNE

Friday 10 – Fremantle, Freo.Social

Saturday 11 – Perth, Badlands

Thursday 16 – Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 17 – Sydney, Factory Theatre

Saturday 18 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Thursday 23 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 24 – Melbourne, 170 Russell