Motörhead announce new live album and concert film

A new Motörhead live album and concert film has been announced.

‘Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin’ was recorded on December 5, 2012 at the Berlin Velodrom during the band’s ‘Kings of The Road Tour’.

“‘Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin’ is a crowning, definitive statement as to the power the trio had long held,” a summary of the new release explains about the Motörhead line-up at the time (Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee).

“Theirs was a line-up which had spent decades cracking sound barriers, bending ears and decimating lawns worldwide, consistently delivering the Motörgospel to hundreds of thousands of fans, and this line-up was Motörhead’s longest serving by a considerable distance (Phil joined in 1984, Mikkey in 1992, and the band played as a trio from 1995 until the band’s final show in 2015).”

A preview of ‘Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin’ has been released this week in the form of ‘Over The Top’ – you can watch the live performance video for the song above.

‘Louder Than Noise… Live in Berlin’ is set for release on CD/DVD, vinyl and digital formats on April 23, and pre-order is open now here. You can see the tracklist for the live album below.

1. I Know How to Die

2. Damage Case

3. Stay Clean

4. Metropolis

5. Over the Top

6. Doctor Rock

7. String Theory

8. The Chase Is Better Than the Catch

9. Rock It

10. You Better Run

11. The One to Sing the Blues

12. Going to Brazil

13. Killed by Death

14. Ace of Spades

15. Overkill

