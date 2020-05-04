The surviving members of Motörhead are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark album the ‘Ace Of Spades’ with a special day celebration.

The event will involve various band-related activities taking place this Friday (May 8), including the worldwide premiere of a new lyric video of their famous title track at 5pm BST, a unique Facebook and Instagram filter to Warpig your face, and the release of limited edition road crew merchandise, of which proceeds will go to Live Nation’s Crew Nation Fund to provide financial support to touring crews affected by coronavirus.

Fans can also raise a toast to the legendary rockers with the hashtag #8thofmay with their tipple of choice including late frontman Lemmy Kilmister’s favourite drink, a Jack and coke.

“We do hope you can join us as part of this celebration of all things Motörhead,” the surviving band members said. “Lockdown may be going on all around us but the world is ours and we were born to raise hell! We look forward to celebrating 40 years of lawn killing, bastard rock’n’roll with you all.”

For more information head to Motörhead Day’s Facebook page.

The band’s recent nomination at the 2020 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame caused controversy after drummer Mikkey Dee and guitarist Phil ‘Wizzo’ Campbell, were previously excluded from the initial nomination. Dee had played with the band from 1992 till Lemmy’s death in 2015 – and Campbell, was a member from 1984 till 2015.

In an interview with Billboard, Dee had called their exclusion “pure wrong”. “We’ve been carrying the flag for 25 years together, and actually brought Motörhead to what it was,” he said. “We did 25 years out of the 40.”

Following the protest, the Rock Hall eventually recognised Dee and Campbell as part of Motörhead’s nomination.

The ceremony was due to take place this week but has since been delayed until November 7 at Cleveland’s Public Auditorium due to the coronavirus outbreak.