Motörhead launch “warts and all” podcast to mark ‘Ace Of Spades’ 40th anniversary

Motörhead are launching a new podcast to mark the 40th anniversary of ‘Ace Of Spades’.

Originally released on November 8, 1980, the band’s fourth studio effort contains its hit title track, and is set to be celebrated with a special deluxe reissue later this month (October 30).

It’s now been announced that a new podcast mini-series The Motörcast will land on streaming platforms next week, detailing the “warts and all stories of life on the road, behind the scenes, in the studio and more importantly, down the pub”.

The tales of rock ‘n’ roll excess will be told by “the people who were in the midst of the Motör-machine” as the group enjoyed a huge rise in popularity following ‘Ace Of Spades’’ release.

In a preview, we hear from Motörhead insider Steffan Chirazi, the designer of the ‘Ace Of Spades’ tour programme, and Kim McAuliffe from the band Girlschool, who formed a longstanding relationship with the group after supporting them in 1979.

Subsequent instalments of The Motörcast will arrive every two weeks. You can listen to the trailer above.

The forthcoming ‘Ace Of Spades’ reissue, meanwhile, will boast a previously unheard show from the ‘Ace Up Your Sleeve’ tour, the story of the album, previously unseen photos and 42 unreleased tracks.

In other news, fans are now able to get their hands on a ‘Faces of Lemmy’ range of coronavirus masks. Each of the three designs features a different Lemmy (the band’s late frontman) facial expression as well as the rocker’s distinctive moustache and mutton chops.