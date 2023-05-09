Motörhead’s rare cover of Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ gets digital release

Motörhead‘s rare 1998 cover of Metallica‘s ‘Enter Sandman’ has finally been released on all major streaming platforms.

First recorded in 1998 as part of a compilation album for wrestling company ECW Wrestling, the track was only available via CD – and illegal rips posted online – until now. In celebration of Motörhead Day (May 8), the Grammy-nominated cover track has now been made available on all platforms.

The newly released track also comes with an animated music video, in which a child is plagued by nightmares of an evil sandman, and is saved by Motörhead’s Warpig mascot.

Beside the rare track’s digital release, a limited-edition 7″ vinyl edition of Motörhead’s ‘Enter Sandman’ cover – featuring an B-side etching of the Motörhead Warpig – is available via the band’s website.

In January this year, drummer Mikkey Dee said that the band will “never, ever, ever tour” under the Motörhead name again. “That, to me, is stepping over the line. We will never, ever, ever tour with Motörhead as a name ever and bring someone else in. That will never happen. But what we are doing is doing some shows here and there,” Dee said.

That same month, Motörhead shared an outtake from the recording of their 22nd album, ‘Bad Magic’, a swampy and incendiary slow-burner titled ‘Greedy Bastards’. The song opens with a spoken-word passage from late frontman Lemmy Kilmister, who makes it explicitly clear how he feels about politicians: “You’ve never seen a politician who’s kept his promise.”

In December, Mikkey Dee paid tribute to Lemmy on the seventh anniversary of his death; the legendary frontman passed away in December of 2015, just two days after revealing that he had prostate cancer. He was 70 years old. The last surviving member of the original Motörhead line-up, guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke, died in 2018 after being treated for pneumonia.

Also last year, a huge new statue of Lemmy was unveiled at French metal festival Hellfest.