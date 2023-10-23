Motörhead will never reform without Lemmy, says drummer Mikkey Dee

Motörhead drummer Mikkey Dee has doubled down on his previous assertion that the band will never reform with a new singer.

Speaking to Chaoszine, Dee clarified that the band will not replace their late singer, though they are open to tributes to Lemmy Killmeister. “I said, ‘We will never, ever get back together and replace Lemmy. That’s impossible,’” Dee said, reiterating that he never ruled out ever performing the band’s songs again.

“But I will never be a part of trying to put Motörhead as a band out there again with some other fucking idiot supposed to take Lemmy’s place. So that’s all I said,” he added. “But to do [Mikkey Dee with Friends] – fantastic. And, of course, we’d like to plan something bigger than this in the future, hopefully.”

On the topic of playing Motörhead songs alongside Phil Campbell, Dee said: “I mean, me and Phil wrote great music, but he’s fully involved with his boys (in the solo project Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons).”

“And I’m fully involved with Scorpions,” he added. “We’re touring a lot. Not right now, obviously, but we’re on the road all the time with the Scorps. So I don’t say no; there’s always possibilities.”

Campbell and Dee enshrined Lemmy’s ashes earlier this year at a bar named after the frontman in the village of Wacken in Germany after scattering some of the ashes in the mud at Germany’s Wacken Open Air festival.

Some of Lemmy’s ashes had been used to create tattoos for Motörhead’s tour manager and production assistant, while some ashes were also placed inside bullets and sent to his loved ones at Lemmy’s request.

The frontman died in December 2015 at the age of 70, just two days after he revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.