Mount Kimbie announce new double album featuring Slowthai, James Blake and more

Mount Kimbie have announced a new double album featuring Slowthai, James Blake and more – get all the details on ‘MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning’ below.

The new record, which follows 2017’s ‘Love What Survives’, comprises two solo albums, one from each of the electronic duo, real names Kai Campos and Dom Maker. It will be released on November 4 via Warp.

This new direction was teased earlier this month when the pair shared two new double A-side singles, ‘In Your Eyes’ (feat. Slowthai and Danny Brown), ‘A Deities Encore’ (feat. Liv.e), ‘Q’ and ‘Quartz’.

The pair of albums are being further teased with ‘Die Cuts’ songs ‘f1 racer’ (feat. Kučka) and ‘locked in (feat. Maxo Kream & Pa Salieu)’, while ‘City Planning’ is being previewed by new track ‘Zone 1 (24 Hours)’.

Listen to all three tracks below and see the tracklist for both albums.

‘Die Cuts’

1. ‘dvd’ (feat. choker)

2. ‘in your eyes’ (feat. slowthai & danny brown)

3. ‘f1 racer’ (feat. kučka)

4. ‘heat on, lips on’

5. ‘end of the road’ (feat. reggie)

6. ‘somehow she’s still here’ (feat. james blake)

7. ‘kissing’ (feat. slowthai)

8. ‘say that’ (feat. nomi)

9. ‘need u tonight’

10. ‘if and when’ (feat. wiki)

11. ‘tender hearts meet the sky’ (feat. keiyaa)

12. ‘a deities encore’ (feat. liv.e)

‘City Planning’

1. ‘Q’

2. ‘Quartz’

3. ‘Transit Map (Flattened)’

4. ‘Satellite 7’

5. ‘Satellite 9’

6. ‘Satellite 6 (Corrupted)’

7. ‘Zone 3 (City Limits)’

8. ‘Zone 2 (Last Connection)’

9. ‘Zone 1 (24 Hours)’

10. ‘Industry’

11. ‘Human Voices’

Slowthai previously collaborated with Mount Kimbie on his 2020 track ‘Feel Away’, which also features James Blake. The Northampton rapper’s single ‘BB (BODYBAG)’ was also produced by Dom Maker.

In 2021, Maker earned numerous production and writing credits on Slowthai’s second studio album ‘Tyron’.