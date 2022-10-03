Movements and Boston Manor announce 2023 Australian tour

Movements and Boston Manor have announced a co-headlining tour of Australia for next year, taking in eight cities over 10 days in March.

The tour will begin in Brisbane on Thursday March 9, when both bands are primed to perform full live sets at The Triffid. They’ll head to New South Wales next for a trio of shows over the following week, doing Newcastle and Sydney back-to-back on Friday March 10 and Saturday 11, before hitting Wollongong on Thursday March 14.

From there, Movements and Boston Manor will roll on to Victoria for shows in Belgrave and Melbourne, then Adelaide, and finally Perth. Tickets for all of the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (October 7), with a pre-sale running from 5pm this Wednesday (October 5). See here for details on the pre-sale, and here for tickets to the shows themselves.

Advertisement

The tour will mark will both bands’ first in Australia since 2018 – Movements last played shows here that August, with Boston Manor’s last run here going down that December. Both bands have released new albums since then: Movements’ second, ‘No Good Left To Give’, arrived in September of 2020, while Boston Manor’s third, ‘GLUE’, landed that May.

Their fourth album, ‘Datura’, will be out on October 14 via Sharptone, and has thus far been previewed with the singles ‘Foxglove’ and ‘Passenger’. Movements, on the other hand, have released two standalone singles this year: ‘Barbed Wire Body’ in March and ‘Cherry Thrill’ in August.

Movements and Boston Manor’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Thursday 9 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Friday 10 – Mulubinba/Newcastle, Newy Hotel

Saturday 11 – Warrang/Sydney, Factory Theatre

Tuesday 14 – Dharawal Land/Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s

Wednesday 15 – Wurundjeri Land/Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Thursday 16 – Naarm/Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Friday 17 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Saturday 18 – Boorloo/Perth, Amplifier Bar