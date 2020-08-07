In Hearts Wake share video for cathartic new single ‘Moving On’

In Hearts Wake have shared a video for their cathartic new single ‘Moving On’, the same day the metalcore outfit release their carbon-offset fifth studio album ‘Kaliyuga’.

The band previewed the album with several tracks in the lead-up to its release, including July single ‘Dystopia’ and ‘Hellbringer’, their collaboration with Polaris frontman Jamie Hails back in May.

According to a press release, ‘Moving On’ “celebrates letting go of that which no longer serves us”.

“In 2020 everything has felt quite uncertain,” commented frontman Jake Taylor in a statement today.

“‘Moving On’ encapsulates the light at the end of the tunnel. It dawns the release of our new record ‘Kaliyuga’ and we are thrilled to finally share it with the world!”

Watch the video for ‘Moving On below:

In writing, producing and releasing ‘Kaliyuga’, In Hearts Wake say they measured every aspect of their energy consumption.

To celebrate the release of the new album and in keeping with their environmentally-conscious mantra, the Byron Bay group will be hosting a community tree-planting day tomorrow, (August 8) in partnership with Rainforest 4, Earthwalker and Cromwell Farms.

Taking place outside on a 100-acre property, the aim is to plant 1000 trees in two hours, with an invitation extended to anyone in the Northern Rivers, NSW, area to join In Hearts Wake on their mission. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.

Check out more information here and register your attendance here.