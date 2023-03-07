Mr. Big announce farewell tour, reveal new drummer

Veteran LA rock band Mr. Big have announced a farewell tour, titled ‘The Big Finish’, for 2023 and 2024.

The band took to social media to announce the tour, confirming that the run of shows will commence with an Asian tour in July before taking on South America, Europe, the UK and US in 2024.

So far, only dates for the Asian leg of the tour have been announced, with ticketing details set to be revealed at a later date. More information can be found here.

‼️BIG ANNOUNCEMENT ‼️

We are announcing our world tour, “The Big Finish” 🎸🎸🎸

The Asian tour will kick off in Japan on July 20th 2023, with shows in South America, Europe, U.K, and the U.S starting in the new year! pic.twitter.com/f8CGRhRU0F — Mr. Big (@mrbigmusic) March 6, 2023

Frontman said of the farewell tour via a press release as shared by Consequence, “If we were in the movie business, we’d just put it all up in lights and say, ‘Welcome to The BIG Finish!’ Seriously, I’m glad we’re getting a chance to do it all onstage together as MR. BIG again and raise a flag to everything we’ve done as a band over the years.”

The band have also revealed that Nick D’Virgilio of Spock’s Beard will fill in on drums for the late Pat Torpey, who died in 2018 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. Bassist Billy Sheehan said of D’Virgilio: “We found a wonderful drummer in Nick, and he’s got a great voice too. Nick has a vocal range similar to Pat’s, and he’ll be able to do the parts Pat did with a similar finesse. It’s a big relief because Mr. Big has always been heavy on the harmonies.”

The current dates for Mr. Big’s ‘The Big Finish’ farewell tour are:

JULY 2023:

20 – Nagoya Shimin Kaikan – Nagoya, Japan

22 – Osaka Maruzen Intec Arena – Osaka, Japan

25 – Budokan – Tokyo, Japan

29 – YES24 Live Hall – Seoul, South Korea

31 – Southorn Stadium – Hong Kong, China

AUGUST 2023:

02 – ZEPP New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

04 & 05 – Marina Bay Sands Theater – Singapore, Singapore

07 – Show DC Hall – Bangkok, Thailand

09 – Skydome – Manila, Philippines

12 – The 90’s Festival – Jakarta, Indonesia