Ms. Lauryn Hill announces headlining Australia concerts this October

Ms. Lauryn Hill has announced headlining concerts in Australia this October – see the full list of dates below.

READ MORE: The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill

The headlining shows are set to take place on October 3 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on October 5. For her headlining shows, Ms. Lauryn Hill will be supported by Koffee.

📣 ANNOUNCING: Ms. Lauryn Hill’s highly-anticipated return to Australia this October, honouring the 25th anniversary of her all-conquering ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’. 🔗 Sign up for the pre-sale via https://t.co/4Fic2V6qhY pic.twitter.com/y2chVBVy2M — TEG DAINTY (@TEGDAINTY) August 2, 2023

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 10th at 10am local time via Ticketek.

The tour will be in support of Hill’s iconic 1998 album, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’, which has gone on to receive critical acclaim from critics and fans alike.

Lauryn Hill said of her seminal album via a press statement: “The Miseducation album has been a consistently special artwork that has allowed me to tour for 25 years, sharing the message and energy with its loyal appreciators. I’m not even sure if it feels like 25 years have gone by to me. I’m excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary with the fans in Australia, and I look forward to this time capsule experience.”

Hill will also perform as part of the Promise Land festival line-up this October, between September 30 and October 1.

Ms. Lauryn Hill’s headlining Australia 2023 concerts are:

October 3 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, Australia

October 5 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, Australia