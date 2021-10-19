Rap supergroup Mt. Westmore announce new track ‘Big Subwoofer’

Mt. Westmore, the rap supergroup made up of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too $hort and E-40, look set to release a new track tomorrow (October 20).

The four rappers launched the collaborative project in March and were due to release their debut album the following month, though this did not materialise. Ice Cube said in July, however, that the group had “figured it out” and were “getting cocked and loaded”.

“We getting our visuals together because when we hit, we want to keep rolling,” he explained.

Advertisement

Taking to social media this week, Mt. Westmore announced that the song ‘Big Subwoofer’ will arrive tomorrow. They confirmed the release date while sharing snippets of the single’s space-themed official video.

The first clip sees the collective embark on a voyage to “Planet Snoopiter where the bitches is blue, man”, as Snoop puts it. We then hear a brief snippet of the imminent track before the Mt. Westmore logo appears onscreen.

The rappers subsequently posted two more teasers of the sci-fi-inspired visuals – you can watch them below.

Advertisement

Yesterday (October 18), Eminem also tweeted a teaser for Mt. Westmore’s ‘Big Subwoofer’. Some fans have speculated that he may have contributed to the song, though this has not been confirmed.

The group performed the track during their debut live outing at Triller’s 2021 pay-per-view Fight Club in April.

Last December, Too Short revealed details of the joint project and its origins when appearing on the Serch Says podcast.

“I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album. Me, you, it’s E-40, Cube, Too Short and Snoop Dogg’,” he said (via HipHop-N-More).

“And I’m like… ‘E-40 and Too Short are from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we are like the West Coast foundation.’ We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

In March of this year, Too Short revealed that Mt. Westmore had “recorded somewhere in the neighbourhood of 50 songs”.

“At the age we’re at is a good time to do a thing like this and kind of extend your career a bit in a different way,” he added. “The minute we join forces, we get a handful of new business opportunities that none of us would’ve had.”