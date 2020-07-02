MTV Australia launches four new music channels

MTV Australia launched four new music channels yesterday (July 1). The channels, MTV HITS, Club MTV, MTV Classic and CMT (Country Music Television), are broadcasting now on Foxtel.

The new channels were first unveiled in May, after Foxtel agreed to a deal with American broadcaster ViacomCBS, and will feature a mix of local and international music.

“We are delighted to forge this new partnership with ViacomCBS which reaffirms Foxtel’s commitment to music television designed for Australian audiences,” Foxtel chief commercial officer, Amanda Laing, commented at the time.

“The agreement continues the refresh of Foxtel’s channel line-up and provides our customers with an even greater choice of music genres.”

MTV HITS will focus on songs trending in the charts, while MTV Classic programs tracks from the ‘80s to ‘00s. Club MTV promises a catalogue of R&B, hip-hop and dance music, and CMT will focus on country and its related sub-genres.

To make way for the new MTV channels, Foxtel axed its beloved music station, Channel [V], last month (June 30), 25 years after it launched. Foxtel also removed two other music channels, Max and Country Music Channel (CMC), from the air.

The launch of MTV Australia’s new channels comes on the same day that Comedy Central announced it would reboot animated series Beavis & Butt-Head for two new seasons. The irreverent duo shot to fame on MTV almost thirty years ago, helping to solidify the channel’s place in the ‘90s zeitgeist.