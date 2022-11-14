BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN bag two wins each at the 2022 MTV EMAs

K-pop acts BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN have emerged multi-award winners at this year’s MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

On the evening of November 13 local time, the EMAs held its 2022 ceremony in Germany. Among the nominated K-pop acts, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN each took home two wins at this year’s awards, while BTS and Tomorrow X Together won one award each.

BLACKPINK took home Best Metaverse Performance for their PUBG Mobile in-game concert ‘The Virtual’, which was held in July. “We had so much fun working on this project, and we’re so happy that our fans enjoyed it as much as we did,” said the girl group in a video message following their win.

@BLACKPINK took a break from their world tour to accept their #MTVEMA for Best Metaverse Performance! pic.twitter.com/op3sxJ9aSI — MTV EMA (@mtvema) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Lisa also won the award for Best K-pop, which her group had also been nominated for alongside acts like BTS, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and more.

However, the latter boyband went on to take home two awards for themselves that night, including Best New and Best Push. “It feels like we’re reaching somewhere new everyday, places we’d never imagined we’d be. And we thank everyone who helped us on the way,” said SEVENTEEN in a video message accepting their award for Best New.

K-pop juggernauts BTS also took home the award for the Biggest Fans category, which they also won at the 2021 EMAs. Fellow Big Hit Music boyband Tomorrow X Together went on to win Best Asia Act.

BLACKPINK are currently on the North American leg of their massive ‘Born Pink’ world tour, which is set to carry on well into 2023 across Europe, Asia and Oceania. Meanwhile, HYBE announced at its annual briefing last week that Tomorrow X Together will be releasing their fifth mini-album in January 2023, and that SEVENTEEN are preparing to make a comeback within the first half of 2023.

Last week, BTS’ leader RM also announced the upcoming release of his debut solo album ‘Indigo’, which will arrive on December 2. He will be the third member of the act to release solo music since the group announced in June that they would be temporarily shifting their focus to solo endeavours.