MTV EMAs 2023 nominations revealed

The nominations for the 2023 MTV EMAs have been revealed – check out the full list below.
The awards ceremony is due to take place at the Paris Nord Villepinte in the French capital on Sunday, November 5. It’ll air live on MTV at 9pm GMT, and will be available on Pluto TV and Paramount+.
Taylor Swift leads the nominations with a total of seven nods, including ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’ (‘Anti-Hero’) and ‘Best Video’ (‘Anti-Hero’).
Olivia Rodrigo and SZA follow closely behind, having earned six nominations apiece.
Both acts appear in the ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Video’ and ‘Best US Act’ categories. Rodrigo is also up for ‘Best Pop’ and ‘Biggest Fans’, with SZA in the running for ‘Best R&B’ and ‘Best Live’.
Elsewhere, Doja Cat, Måneskin, Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj have each received four nods.
The ‘Best Rock’ category is made up of Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Måneskin, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Killers. Meanwhile, the ‘Best Alternative’ list features Blur, Fall Out Boy, Lana Del Rey, Paramore, Thirty Seconds To Mars and Yungblud.
The ‘Best UK & Ireland Act’ nominees are Calvin Harris, Central Cee, PinkPantheress, Raye, Sam Smith and Tom Grennan. Central Cee and PinkPantheress are among the 26 first-time nominees in 2023.
This year, the MTV EMAs has introduced the new ‘Best Afrobeats’ category. Asake, Aya Nakamura, Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Davido and Rema are all up for the inaugural award.
Fans can vote for their favourites across categories including ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Artist’, ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Best Afrobeats’ at the official MTV EMA website until October 31, at 10:59pm GMT.
The full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV EMAs is as follows:
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Jung Kook feat. Latto – ‘Seven’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
BEST VIDEO
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Bongos’
Doja Cat – ‘Paint The Town Red’
Little Simz – ‘Gorilla’
Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’
SZA – ‘Kill Bill’
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero’
BEST ARTIST
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Central Cee x Dave – ‘Sprinter’
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’
KAROL G, Shakira – ‘TQG’
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – ‘Creepin’
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice – ‘Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2’
Rema, Selena Gomez – ‘Calm Down’
BEST NEW
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
BEST POP
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Rema
BEST ROCK
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Måneskin
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
BEST K-POP
FIFTY FIFTY
Jung Kook
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Lana Del Rey
Paramore
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Yungblud
BEST ELECTRONIC
Alesso
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
BEST HIP HOP
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Chlöe
Chris Brown
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
BEST LIVE
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
BEST PUSH
November 2022: Flo Milli
December 2022: Reneé Rapp
January 2023: Sam Ryder
February 2023: Armani White
March 2023: FLETCHER
April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
May 2023: Ice Spice
June 2023: FLO
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith
August 2023: Kaliii
September 2023: GloRilla
October 2023: Benson Boone
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Billie Eilish
BLACKPINK
Jung Kook
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
Sabrina Carpenter
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
BEST GROUP
Aespa
FLO
Jonas Brothers
Måneskin
NewJeans
OneRepublic
SEVENTEEN
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
COMPLETE LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT NOMINEES:
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Asake
Burna Boy
Libianca
Tyler ICU
Diamond Platnumz
BEST ASIA ACT
BE:FIRST
BRIGHT
Moira
Tiara Andini
TREASURE
BEST AUSTRALIAN ACT
Budjerah
G Flip
Kylie Minogue
The Kid LAROI
Troye Sivan
BEST BRASILIAN ACT
Anavitoria
Kevin O Chris
Luisa Sonza
Manu Gavassi
Matue
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Charlotte Cardin
Drake
Jamie Fine
Shania Twain
The Beaches
BEST CARIBBEAN ACT
Eladio Carrion
Mora
Myke Towers
Rauw Alejandro
Young Miko
BEST DUTCH ACT
FLEMMING
Idaly
Kriss Kross Amsterdam
S10
Zoë Tauran
BEST FRENCH ACT
Aime Simone
Aya Nakamura
Bigflo & Oli
Louane
Ninho
Slimane
BEST GERMAN ACT
Apache 207
AYLIVA
Kontra K
Luciano
Nina Chuba
Ski Aggu
BEST HUNGARIAN ACT
Ajsa Luna
Analog Balaton
Beton.Hofi
Co Lee
Hundred Sins
BEST INDIA ACT
Dee MC
DIVINE
Mali
Tsymyoki
When Chai Met Toast
BEST ITALIAN ACT
Annalisa
Elodie
Lazza
Måneskin
The Kolors
BEST ISRAELI ACT
Anna Zak
Liad Meir
Noa Kirel
Nunu
Shira Margalit
BEST LAT AM CENTRAL ACT
Blessd
Feid
Manuel Turizo
Ryan Castro
Sebastian Yatra
BEST LAT AM NORTH ACT
Danna Paola
Kenia Os
Kevin Kaarl
Siddhartha
Natanael Cano
BEST LAT AM SOUTH ACT
Bizarrap
Duki
Fito Paez
Lali
Nicki Nicole
BEST NEW ZEALAND ACT
BENEE
JessB
Jolyon Petch
L.A.B.
SIX60
BEST NORDIC ACT
Alessandra
Käärijä
Loreen
Swedish House Mafia
Zara Larsson
BEST POLISH ACT
Doda
Kasia Nosowska
Mrozu
Sanah
Vito Bambino
BEST PORTUGUESE ACT
Bárbara Bandeira
Bispo
Carolina Deslandes
Marisa Liz
PIRUKA
BEST SPANISH ACT
Abraham Mateo
Álvaro de Luna
Lola Índigo
Quevedo
Samantha Hudson
BEST SWISS ACT
Danitsa
Gjon’s Tears
KT Gorique
Monet192
Stress
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Calvin Harris
Central Cee
PinkPantheress
Raye
Sam Smith
Tom Grennan
BEST US ACT
Doja Cat
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift