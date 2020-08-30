The MTV VMAs 2020 are under way, with a socially-distanced show recorded largely in New York.

BTS and Machine Gun Kelly picked up the first three awards of the night, with the Korean stars taking home Best Group and Best K-pop, while the US rapper walked away with Best Alternative.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the nominations with nine nods for ‘Rain On Me’, while Billie Eilish is also up for seven awards. The Weeknd, Megan The Stallion and Doja Cat are also in the running to take home multiple trophies.

Performances on the night will come from the likes of Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. BTS will also give the debut performance of their new, record-breaking single ‘Dynamite’ from Seoul.

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but was moved to various outdoor locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

See the full list of nominees for the MTV VMAs 2020 below. Winners will be added as they are announced, in bold.

Video Of The Year

Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’

Artist Of The Year

DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga – winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’

Post Malone – ‘Circles’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Best Collaboration

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’

Black Eyed Peas ft. J. Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’

Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer

The 1975

BLACKPINK

BTS – winner

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

Twenty One Pilots

PUSH Best New Artist

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

Yungblud

Best Pop

BTS – ‘On’ – winner

Halsey – ‘You Should Be Sad’

Jonas Brothers – ‘What A Man Gotta Do’

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’

Best Hip-Hop

DaBaby – ‘BOP’

Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’

Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’

Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’

Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’

Best Rock

Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’

Coldplay – ‘Orphans’

Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’

Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’

Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’

The Killers – ‘Caution’

Best Alternative

The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’

All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’

Finneas – ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’

Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ – winner

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern’

Best Latin

Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J. Balvin – ‘China’

Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘Mamacita’

J. Balvin – ‘Amarillo’

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’

Maluma ft. J. Balvin – ‘Qué Pena’ – winner

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’

Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’

H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’

Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’

Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner

Best K-pop

(G)I–DLE – ‘Oh My God’

BTS – ‘On’ – winner

EXO – ‘Obsession’

Monsta X – ‘Someone’s Someone’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)’

Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’

Video For Good

Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’

Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’

H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’

Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’

Best Music Video From Home

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Wildflower’

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’

Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’

Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’

John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – ‘Unplugged At Home’

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana tribute

Best Direction

Billie Eilish – ‘Xanny’ (Billie Eilish)

Doja Cat – ‘Say So’ (Hannah Lux Davis)

Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Nabil)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Taylor Swift) – winner

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Anton Tammi)

Best Cinematography

5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Old Me’ (Kieran Fowler)

Camilla Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’ (Dave Meyers)

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ (Christopher Probst)

Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ (Arnau Valls)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Thomas Kloss)

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights (Oliver Millar)

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’ (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Laura Ellis Cricks)

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Christian Stone)

Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’ (Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ (Ethan Tobman)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls To Hell’ (Drive Studios)

Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’ (Hoody FX)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (EIGHTY4)

Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Mathematic)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Ingenuity Studios)

Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’ (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)

Best Choreography

BTS – ‘On’ (Son Song Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)

CNCO & Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’ (Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – ‘BOP’ (Dani Leigh and Cherry)

Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Charm La’Donna)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Richy Jackson)

Normani – ‘Motivation’ (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Halsey – ‘Graveyard’ (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)

James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’ (Frank Lebon)

Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’ (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)

Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)

Rosalía – ‘A Palé’ (Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)