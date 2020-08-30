The MTV VMAs 2020 are under way, with a socially-distanced show recorded largely in New York.
BTS and Machine Gun Kelly picked up the first three awards of the night, with the Korean stars taking home Best Group and Best K-pop, while the US rapper walked away with Best Alternative.
Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead the nominations with nine nods for ‘Rain On Me’, while Billie Eilish is also up for seven awards. The Weeknd, Megan The Stallion and Doja Cat are also in the running to take home multiple trophies.
Performances on the night will come from the likes of Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. BTS will also give the debut performance of their new, record-breaking single ‘Dynamite’ from Seoul.
The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center but was moved to various outdoor locations due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be hosted by Keke Palmer.
See the full list of nominees for the MTV VMAs 2020 below. Winners will be added as they are announced, in bold.
Video Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’
Artist Of The Year
DaBaby
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga – winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Song Of The Year
Billie Eilish – ‘Everything I Wanted’
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
Post Malone – ‘Circles’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Best Collaboration
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’
Black Eyed Peas ft. J. Balvin – ‘RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)’
Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – ‘Beautiful People’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ – winner
Best Group
5 Seconds Of Summer
The 1975
BLACKPINK
BTS – winner
Chloe x Halle
CNCO
Little Mix
Monsta X
Now United
Twenty One Pilots
PUSH Best New Artist
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Lewis Capaldi
Roddy Ricch
Tate McRae
Yungblud
Best Pop
BTS – ‘On’ – winner
Halsey – ‘You Should Be Sad’
Jonas Brothers – ‘What A Man Gotta Do’
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – ‘Intentions’
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’
Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’
Best Hip-Hop
DaBaby – ‘BOP’
Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – ‘Godzilla’
Future ft. Drake – ‘Life Is Good’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Savage’
Roddy Ricch – ‘The Box’
Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’
Best Rock
Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
Coldplay – ‘Orphans’
Evanescence – ‘Wasted On You’
Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – ‘Dear Future Self (Hands Up)’
Green Day – ‘Oh Yeah!’
The Killers – ‘Caution’
Best Alternative
The 1975 – ‘If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)’
All Time Low – ‘Some Kind Of Disaster’
Finneas – ‘Let’s Fall In Love For The Night’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Doin’ Time’
Machine Gun Kelly – ‘Bloody Valentine’ – winner
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern’
Best Latin
Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J. Balvin – ‘China’
Bad Bunny – ‘Yo Perreo Sola’
Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – ‘Mamacita’
J. Balvin – ‘Amarillo’
Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – ‘Tusa’
Maluma ft. J. Balvin – ‘Qué Pena’ – winner
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – ‘Underdog’
Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’
H.E.R. ft. YG – ‘Slide’
Khalid ft. Summer Walker – ‘Eleven’
Lizzo – ‘Cuz I Love You’
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ – winner
Best K-pop
(G)I–DLE – ‘Oh My God’
BTS – ‘On’ – winner
EXO – ‘Obsession’
Monsta X – ‘Someone’s Someone’
Tomorrow X Together – ‘9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)’
Red Velvet – ‘Psycho’
Video For Good
Anderson .Paak – ‘Lockdown’
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’
Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’
H.E.R. – ‘I Can’t Breathe’
Lil Baby – ‘The Bigger Picture’
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’
Best Music Video From Home
5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Wildflower’
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – ‘Stuck With U’
Blink-182 – ‘Happy Days’
Drake – ‘Toosie Slide’
John Legend – ‘Bigger Love’
Twenty One Pilots – ‘Level Of Concern
Best Quarantine Performance
Chloe x Halle – ‘Do It’ from MTV’s Prom-athon
CNCO – ‘Unplugged At Home’
DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether
John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
Lady Gaga – ‘Smile’ from One World: Together At Home
Post Malone – Nirvana tribute
Best Direction
Billie Eilish – ‘Xanny’ (Billie Eilish)
Doja Cat – ‘Say So’ (Hannah Lux Davis)
Dua Lipa – ‘Don’t Start Now’ (Nabil)
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Dave Meyers)
Taylor Swift – ‘The Man’ (Taylor Swift) – winner
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Anton Tammi)
Best Cinematography
5 Seconds Of Summer – ‘Old Me’ (Kieran Fowler)
Camilla Cabello ft. DaBaby – ‘My Oh My’ (Dave Meyers)
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ (Christopher Probst)
Katy Perry – ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ (Arnau Valls)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Thomas Kloss)
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights (Oliver Millar)
Best Art Direction
A$AP Rocky – ‘Babushka Boi’ (A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Anna Colomeì Nogu ì)
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Laura Ellis Cricks)
Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Christian Stone)
Selena Gomez – ‘Boyfriend’ (Tatiana Van Sauter)
Taylor Swift – ‘Lover’ (Ethan Tobman)
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish – ‘All The Good Girls To Hell’ (Drive Studios)
Demi Lovato – ‘I Love Me’ (Hoody FX)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (EIGHTY4)
Harry Styles – ‘Adore You’ (Mathematic)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Ingenuity Studios)
Travis Scott – ‘Highest In The Room’ (Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender)
Best Choreography
BTS – ‘On’ (Son Song Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun)
CNCO & Natti Natasha – ‘Honey Boo’ (Kyle Hanagami)
DaBaby – ‘BOP’ (Dani Leigh and Cherry)
Dua Lipa – ‘Physical’ (Charm La’Donna)
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – ‘Rain On Me’ (Richy Jackson)
Normani – ‘Motivation’ (Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Halsey – ‘Graveyard’ (Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)
James Blake – ‘Can’t Believe The Way We Flow’ (Frank Lebon)
Lizzo – ‘Good As Hell’ (Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan)
Miley Cyrus – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ (Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico)
Rosalía – ‘A Palé’ (Andre Jones)
The Weeknd – ‘Blinding Lights’ (Janne Vartia & Tim Montana)