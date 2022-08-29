Here are all the winners from the MTV VMAs 2022

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles led the winners at the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 28), all picking up multiple trophies each.

This year’s ceremony took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and was co-hosted by Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Going into the ceremony, Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar had the most nominations with seven apiece. Styles and Doja Cat followed behind on six, while Swift racked up five nods.

By the end of the show, Harlow had been given four awards – Song Of The Summer for his song ‘First Class’, plus Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects for his collab with Lil Nas X, ‘Industry Baby’. Those latter awards also comprised Lil Nas X’s total haul for the night.

Swift also took home three awards, picking up Best Longform Video, Best Direction and Video Of The Year for ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’. During the speech for the final award, she announced that she will release a “brand new album” in October.

Styles, meanwhile, also won three awards – Album Of The Year for ‘Harry’s House’ and Best Pop and Best Cinematography for ‘As It Was’.

Nicki Minaj was honoured with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers were named Global Icons – an award drummer Chad Smith dedicated to Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

Both artists also performed at the ceremony, alongside a metaverse-inspired performance from Eminem and Snoop Dogg, BLACKPINK making their debut appearance at the VMAs, Harlow teaming up with Fergie, and more.

The MTV VMAs 2022 winners are as follows:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny – winner

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

SONG OF THE YEAR

Adele – ‘Easy On Me’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’ – winner

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – ’30’

Bad Bunny – ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry’s House’ – winner

GROUP OF THE YEAR

BTS – winner

BLACKPINK

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron – winner

Gayle

Latto

Måneskin

Seventeen

SONG OF THE SUMMER

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – ‘Me Porto Bonito’

Beyonce – ‘Break My Soul’

Kane Brown – ‘Grand’

Doja Cat – ‘Vegas’

Future featuring Drake and Tems – ‘Wait for U’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’ – winner

Steve Lacy – ‘Bad Habit’

Latto and Mariah Carey featuring DJ Khaled – ‘Big Energy (Remix)’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Post Malone featuring Doja Cat – ‘I Like You (A Happier Song)’

Marshmello and Khalid – ‘Numb’

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Charlie Puth featuring Jungkook of BTS – ‘Left and Right’

Rosalía – ‘Bizcochito’

Harry Styles – ‘Late Night Talking’

Nicky Youre and dazy – ‘Sunroof’

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

September 2021: Griff – ‘One Night’

October 2021: Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’ – Island Records

November 2021: Nessa Barrett – ‘i hope ur miserable until ur dead’

December 2021: Seventeen – ‘Rock With You’ – winner

January 2021: Mae Muller – ‘Better Days’

February 2022: Gayle – ‘abcdefu’

March 2022: Sheneesa – ‘R U That’

April 2022: Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’

May 2022: Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

June 2022: Muni Long – ‘Baby Boo’

July 2022: Doechii – ‘Persuasive’

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Future and Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

Post Malone and The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’

Rosalía ft. The Weeknd – ‘La Fama’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

BEST POP

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – winner

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Traitor’

BEST HIP-HOP

Eminem and Snoop Dogg – ‘From The D 2 The LBC’

Future ft. Drake, Tems – ‘Wait For U’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

Latto – ‘Big Energy’

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ – winner

Pusha T – ‘Diet Coke’

BEST ROCK

Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’

Jack White – ‘Taking Me Back’

Muse – ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’ – winner

Shinedown – ‘Planet Zero’

Three Days Grace – ‘So Called Life’

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – ‘Love It When You Hate Me’

Imagine Dragons and JID – ‘Enemy’

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – ‘Emo Girl’

Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ – winner

Panic! At The Disco – ‘Viva Las Vengeance’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’

Willow and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – ‘Grow’

BEST LATIN

Anitta – ‘Envolver’ – winner

Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

Becky G and Karol G – ‘Mamiii’

Daddy Yankee – ‘Remix’

Farruko – ‘Pepas’

J Balvin and Skrillex – ‘In Da Getto’

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – ‘City Of Gods (Part II)’

Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’

H.E.R. – ‘For Anyone’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’ – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – ‘No Love (Extended Version)’

The Weeknd – ‘Out Of Time’ – winner

BEST K-POP

BTS – ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’

ITZY – ‘Loco’

LISA – ‘Lalisa’ – winner

Seventeen – ‘Hot’

Stray Kids – ‘Maniac’

TWICE – ‘The Feels’

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Latto – ‘Pussy’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’ – winner

Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’

Stromae – ‘Fils De Joie’

BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE

Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG – winner

BTS – Minecraft

Charli XCX – Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience – Wave

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande – Fortnite

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience – Roblox

BEST LONGFORM VIDEO

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’

Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Star-Crossed’

Madonna – ‘Madame X’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Driving Home 2 U’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’ – winner

Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

BEST DIRECTION

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’ – winner

BEST ART DIRECTION

Adele – ‘Oh My God’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Simple Times’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Coldplay and BTS – ‘My Universe’

Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’ – winner

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – ‘Permission To Dance’

Doja Cat – ‘Woman’ – winner

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Normani ft. Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’

BEST EDITING

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Brutal’

Rosalía – ‘Saoko’ – winner

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)’

The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

Check back at NME.com for all of the action from the MTV VMAs 2022 red carpet and ceremony.