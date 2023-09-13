MTV VMAs had camera operator dedicated to filming Taylor Swift “continuously” during live performances

The 2023 MTV VMAs had a camera operator whose job it was to “continuously” film Taylor Swift during other artists’ live performances.

That’s according to Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, who tweeted about “how important” the ‘Midnights’ pop star is to the awards ceremony.

Setoodeh shared a clip of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion delivering the debut performance of their latest collaboration ‘Bongos’ at the New Jersey event last night (September 12). The footage showed a cameraman filming Swift close-up as she danced to the song on the front row.

“How important is Taylor Swift to the #VMAs?” he wrote above the video. “There is a camera operator tasked with filming her continuously during the live performances onstage.”

Later, Setoodeh claimed that “one of the only times” the Swift camera operator had to stop filming “dancing and reaction shots” of the pop star “was when Shakira ran across the stage, interrupting his shot”.

Numerous clips of Swift fangirling at the MTV VMAs are doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter). She was seen blowing a kiss to Måneskin frontman Damiano David during his band’s live performance, and the singer also gave Stray Kids a standing ovation after vibing out to ‘S-Class’.

Additionally, Swift was spotted enjoying Demi Lovato, cheering for Selena Gomez, and excitedly reacting to *NSYNC’s surprise reunion. The latter boyband took to the stage to present Swift with the Best Pop award for her single ‘Anti-Hero’.

Swift used the first part of her acceptance speech to praise *NSYNC. “I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” she said.

“Like, I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is. You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is… it’s too much.”

Swift bagged a history-making nine trophies at the 2023 MTV VMAs, tying for the most wins in one night. She also has the second-most overall wins, coming in second to Beyoncé (who has a total of 26 VMAs as a solo artist).

While collecting the gong for Song Of The Year (‘Anti-Hero’), Swift joked that she would continue making music with her frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff “till 2089”. “The math doesn’t math,” she added.

Check out the full list of winners from the 2023 MTV VMAs here.