Mucho-Bravado founder Ben Preece issues statement addressing “inappropriate behaviour with women over the years”

Ben Preece, the founder of Australian artist management, PR and marketing company Mucho-Bravado, has posted a statement on social media addressing his “flawed and incredibly inappropriate” behaviour towards young women.

Preece made the statement on his personal Facebook page on Friday, July 17, before making it public on Saturday, July 18. The post was then shared on Mucho-Bravado’s Facebook page with an addendum a day later. However, both posts were removed on Monday, July 20 and were not publicly accessible at time of publication.

In his statement, which The Industry Observer has reproduced in full, Preece said he decided to “bring my own accountability and honesty into the open” in light of Jaguar Jonze’s “recent revelations about inappropriate men in the music industry”.

On July 10, Jonze posted a statement of support for the victims of sexual harassment and assault by an unnamed Australian music photographer. A few days after the post was published, Jack Stafford revealed himself to be the man at the centre of the allegations.

In Preece’s statement, he wrote: “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to address this publicly – to make it earlier would’ve been from a place of fear and I had to learn.

“To all the young women who I’ve hurt in the past – I’m sorry. Your awful experience with me isn’t imagined, it is real, it wasn’t your fault and there are no more ifs, buts or maybes. I’m sorry for disrespecting you, for degrading, hurting, belittling and sexualising you while you were in pursuit of your dreams and passion in the music industry.

“Your experience would have been inappropriate comments from me, poor retaliation, creepy behaviour and then, more than likely, it was a shitty, disrespectful message that was manipulative and usually after rejection. I’ve said some things that, to have them repeated to me recently, make my own skin crawl. I know these things leave permanent wounds – no one deserves that power over anyone and I’m mortified that I abused mine. I’m sorry.”

Further in the statement, Preece said he was initially called out at BIGSOUND 2018, acknowledging “certain social media posts this week that I worry are also referring to me”. He also stated that he had been undergoing therapy for a number of years.

“With the help of industry peers, I’ve been working to completely understand the extent of accountability needed to encompass the last 15 years of my career and exactly how to address it,” Preece wrote.

“I promise I’ve not ignored you, I assure you it hasn’t been ‘business as usual’ and I’ve been working on this in therapy for quite a few years. I didn’t grasp just how flawed and incredibly inappropriate I was, I’m not the young, defensive asshole anymore and I want to be accountable for my past actions.

“I understand the conversations this note will spark and I’m prepared to have them. I understand its brevity isn’t good enough or near enough to alleviate the hurt and trauma I’ve caused – it’s only skimming the surface of a much larger conversation I’ve been having and I’m prepared to continue and hear.”

In the addendum on Mucho-Bravado’s Facebook post, Preece noted that he “adjusted [his] business model” in late 2018 and closed the company’s office. “I have not had staff or interns since this time, but do still work with a small roster.”

Preece wrote that the current roster comprises “three male project management artists”. The ‘management’ section on Mucho-Bravado’s website, accessed on July 20, leads to an error message.

He also wrote that he “recently completed radio plugging for one female artist” and handed “all other forthcoming publicity campaigns” to other publicists last week.

NME has reached out to Ben Preece and Mucho-Bravado for comment, and will update this article if and when we receive a response.